Montreal struck first in this Original Six best-of-seven series with a Game 1 win on Thursday. One game doesn't put Toronto in desperation mode, but you've got to think if they drop Game 2 on Saturday, they'll be in a tough spot heading to Montreal for Games 3 and 4. Game 1 between these Original Six rivals was as close as everyone expected it to be, asPaul Byron‘s shorthanded goal from his knees was the winner in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Toronto. The Leafs never seemed to be able to get the momentum to swing their way after an accidental first period collision saw Toronto captain John Tavares stretchered off the ice, although he will fully recover.