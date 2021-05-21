newsbreak-logo
Tony Khan Reveals Entrance Theme He Got Jon Moxley To Use

By Sanjay Thakur
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about making everyone in AEW happy, especially those off camera and making AEW a great place to work. Khan also spoke about making AEW fun and light, and also having great catering before and especially after the shows.

