Ahead of this week’s special edition of AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts, All Elite Wrestling is serving up quite the selection for the action-hungry fans. Two main events are sanctioned for the broadcast as well as the debuts of up-and-coming talent. AEW’s vision for Elevation to be the stomping grounds for the stars of tomorrow is in full swing and Monday night’s show will not stray far from this philosophy. The All Elite fans will be shown glimpses of the potential and talent that will hopefully be carrying the torch of professional wrestling in due time. If you’re excited about Blood and Guts, then this is one fine teaser for the action to come this Wednesday night. Let’s start the week right with AEW Dark: Elevation. Let’s run it down.