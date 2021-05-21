U.S.-Thailand 7th Strategic Dialogue

As we just heard, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to head to the region soon with a cease-fire in place and holding for now. So now we want to turn to the question of what could be next. Specifically, we want to ask, what should the Biden administration be going for? To try to push the ball forward for a lasting peace, the long-term U.S. goal of a two-state solution or just maintain the quiet for now, however fragile?