newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S.-Thailand 7th Strategic Dialogue

By Maryam Shah
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (STL.News) Senior delegations representing the United States and Thailand met virtually on May 21, 2021 for the Seventh U.S-Thailand Strategic Dialogue. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Atul Keshap led the U.S. delegation, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thani Thongphakdi led the Thai delegation.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#U S#U S Cooperation#Asean#Economic Security#U S Efforts#East Asian#Pacific#The Strategic Dialogue#Apec#Health Cooperation#Joint Efforts#Regional Security#Regional Forums#Senior Delegations#Economic Prosperity#Mutual Interest#United States#Business#Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Thailand
Related
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US, Japan, Taiwan likely to hold dialogue

Tokyo [Japan], May 14 (ANI): Japan is aiming to hold a "strategic dialogue" with the United States and Taiwan later this month to address growing pressure from China, Japanese media reported. The first such trilateral meeting, which will be held virtually, will seek to build momentum toward Taiwan's participation as...
EconomyBirmingham Star

4th India-Swiss financial dialogue held virtually

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The fourth India-Swiss Financial Dialogue was held here today virtually through video conferencing. Ajay Seth, Secretary Economic Affairs led the Indian delegation. The delegation from the Swiss side was led by Daniela Stoffel, State Secretary, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland, said an official press release.
Foreign Policyiowapublicradio.org

Diplomat Discusses Next Steps For Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

As we just heard, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to head to the region soon with a cease-fire in place and holding for now. So now we want to turn to the question of what could be next. Specifically, we want to ask, what should the Biden administration be going for? To try to push the ball forward for a lasting peace, the long-term U.S. goal of a two-state solution or just maintain the quiet for now, however fragile?
U.S. PoliticsBakersfield Californian

US weighs financial sanctions against Ethiopia over Tigray war

The Biden administration has prepared economic sanctions against Ethiopia that could halt financing from the U.S. and loans by international financial institutions, according to two people familiar with the matter. The action, if confirmed, would set back relations between two longtime allies in the fight against Islamist extremism in the...
PalestineWSYX ABC6

UN Security Council urges aid for Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers and calls for full adherence to the cessation of hostilities. Saturday's statement was approved by all 15 members of the council. It said the council “mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting...
U.S. Politicsaustinnews.net

Member of the European Parliament Maximilian Krah congratulates the Tibet Autonomous Region on its 70th anniversary

Maximilian Krah, a member of the German Alternative für Deutschland in the European Parliament and vice chairman of the China-EU Friendship Group, recently announced his views on Tibet through a video on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Maximilian Krah has played an increasingly important role in the European Parliament as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, a member of the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament and a member of the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament.
Foreign PolicyAugusta Free Press

Connolly-Kim reintroduce Partner with Korea Act

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Young Kim (R-CA) introduced this week the Partner with Korea Act, bipartisan legislation that builds on the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement and encourages greater ties between American and Korean businesses. The legislation directly supports the Administration’s efforts to...
Food & Drinkswhyevolutionistrue.com

Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s formally the beginning of the week, but Sunday, (e.g., today: May 23, 2021) is actually perceived as the tail end of the week. It’s National Taffy Day (I don’t like the stuff), as well as World Turtle Day, Lucky Penny Day, and World Crohn’s and Colitis Day. More on some readers’ turtles soon.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., South Korea plan to deepen economic, security ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea on Friday pledged to deepen their economic and security ties, while working closely together to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents issued after a meeting of the two countries’ leaders. Following are key plans disclosed in a...
Politics19fortyfive.com

Japan’s Backwards Island Defense Strategy Against China Is a Mistake

Japan may be coming at the problem of defending its southwestern islands backward. This week over at the South China Morning Post, Julian Ryall reports that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government stands ready to spend more on defense. Since World War II the island state has informally capped defense spending at 1 percent of GDP to placate Asian neighbors worried about a potential resurgence of militarism.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US Seeking New Security Arrangements in Central Asia

WASHINGTON - As the United States moves to withdraw its last forces from Afghanistan, it is eyeing Central Asia more closely than at any other time since the early 2000s as a potential launching pad for residual counterterrorism operations in the region. But planning is complicated by these countries' skepticism...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the importance of cooperation between the United States and Turkey, including our shared interests in Syria and Afghanistan. The Secretary noted continuing U.S. support for talks between NATO Allies Turkey and Greece and emphasized the importance of promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.
MilitaryU.S. Department of State

Inaugural U.S.-Lebanon Defense Resourcing Conference

The U.S. Department of State and the Lebanese Armed Forces held their inaugural Defense Resourcing Conference on May 21, 2021. Senior Official for Arms Control and International Security C.S. Eliot Kang headed the U.S. delegation and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Commander General Joseph Aoun headed the Lebanese delegation. Other U.S. participants included Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Mara Karlin, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security and Security Assistance Mira Resnick, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Levant Affairs Aimee Cutrona, and representatives from the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
Hawaii StateU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to Belgium, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Hawaii

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Brussels, Ankara, Jakarta, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, and Honolulu May 25 to June 4. In Brussels, the Deputy Secretary will meet with foreign counterparts representing Belgium, the EU, and NATO to discuss key policy priorities, including strengthening cooperation with allies and partners, supporting the global recovery from COVID-19, and countering the influence of challenging foreign actors. While in Brussels, Deputy Secretary Sherman will lead the first meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China with European Union External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino. The Deputy Secretary will then travel to Ankara to engage with government officials and civil society. Deputy Secretary Sherman will underscore the importance of the U.S.-Turkey relationship as we work together with our NATO Ally to confront mutual challenges, and discuss areas of concern.
U.S. Politicsmeadowlakenow.com

Ottawa names Payam Akhavan to advise Global Affairs on shootdown of Flight PS752

OTTAWA — The federal government has named a legal expert as senior adviser to Global Affairs Canada on the shooting down of a passenger jet in Iran that killed 176 people. The government says in a release that Payam Akhavan, Senior Fellow at Massey College and distinguished visiting professor at the University of Toronto, will provide advice on all matters pertaining to Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.