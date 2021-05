The Class 2A-3A State Track and Field Championships kick off today and five area athletes are primed to make a run in their respective events. Leading the contingent is Church Point’s Olivia Bundy, who is unbeaten in the hurdle events on the season. The senior enters her race with the second fastest time out of the regional meets in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.38. Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo goes in as the top seed after running a 14.91.