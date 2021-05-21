US State Department: Joey Hood Visits Tunisia

MODERATOR: So this, we’ll just do on background, senior State Department official, (inaudible) preview the first stop in Copenhagen and take some questions. SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: So obviously the first half of the trip is Copenhagen, Denmark. And I think we’re all aware that the Kingdom of Denmark, which, of course, includes also Greenland and the Faroe Islands, is a very important ally. We’ve actually had diplomatic relations with Denmark for 220 years, so that just underscores sort of the shared democratic values, commitment to peace, NATO Ally, from which we get a lot. And in fact, Denmark, of course, is the only country that is a member of NATO, the EU, and the Arctic Council. So a lot to talk about with them. They were participants at the recent democracy summit, and that sort of highlighted some of the important role the Danes are playing in the rules-based order internationally.