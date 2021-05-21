US State Department: Joey Hood Visits Tunisia
Washington, DC (STL.News) Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood visited Tunisia from May 17–20. Acting Assistant Secretary Hood met with Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi and underscored the United States government’s commitment to partnering with Tunisia to advance its democratic, economic, and security goals. They also discussed regional issues of mutual importance, including support for the UN-led Libyan peace process. Acting Assistant Secretary Hood also met with civil society and attended an event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program.stl.news