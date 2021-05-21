newsbreak-logo
Microsoft CEO responds to news of Bill Gates’ affair with employee

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Friday responded to recent news about the conduct of the company’s founder, Bill Gates, that raised questions about the tech giant’s workplace culture. Nadella referenced an investigation Microsoft initiated two years ago into an affair between Gates and an employee that took place...

