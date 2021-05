Two wildfires in Anza last week are a good reminder to be prepared this wildfire season and the American Red Cross is urging those in California to be prepared. “A wildfire can come without warning and spread quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety. Now is the time to prepare, especially with COVID-19 affecting our community,” Joselito Garcia-Ruiz, Regional Disaster Program officer for the Red Cross Los Angeles Region, said. “Talk with your family about wildfires, how to prevent them and what to do if one occurs. Put together a family disaster kit. Make a plan and practice it.” Families should be prepared for any major disaster with enough food, water and emergency supplies to last up to two weeks until help can arrive, the American Red Cross said. PrepareSoCal,