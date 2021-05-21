newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Officer’s body escorted through central Illinois

WTAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A procession, led by a hearse bearing the body of a murdered police officer, moved across central Illinois, giving hundreds to pay their respects to the fallen lawman. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim through several cities Thursday, starting in Champaign and ending at a funeral home in Decatur. The 44-year-old Oberheim was shot early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. A second officer was wounded by the alleged suspect as the officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect killed in the shootout, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene.

wtax.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Champaign, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Police#Domestic Disturbance#Ill#Ap#Officer#Suspect#Law Enforcement Agencies#Home#Apartment Complex#Marquise#Darion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Large police presence in Decatur; neighbors report gunfire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A large police presence involving crime tape is active in a Decatur neighborhood Monday evening. A WAND News crew observed tape being put up in the area of Maffit Street and Lincoln Avenue. The police presence was also in the area of Maffit Street and Cantrell Street.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Beyond the Boardroom: Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. A belated happy birthday to Champaign County’s sheriff, who last week turned the big 4-0. To celebrate, DUSTIN HEUERMAN plans to do something he hasn’t done much of in these pandemic times — treat himself to something nice. “Last...
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Police presence involving crime tape in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A police presence involving crime tape had been set up at a Champaign intersection Friday. WAND News sent a crew to the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue, where a police presence could be seen at 1:45 p.m. with crime tape stretched out. A black car appeared to have crashed in the area.
Illinois State14news.com

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 Continue Reading
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Police: Champaign shooting victim is 8 months pregnant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A female victim wounded in a Champaign shooting is eight months pregnant, per police. She was found in a crashed car in Champaign Friday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue and found shell casings in the area. According...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

No one hurt in Champaign grocery store robbery

CHAMPAIGN - Police are looking for a man who robbed a south Champaign grocery store with a knife Saturday morning. Champaign police said just before 6 a.m. a man entered the coffee bar at Harvest Market, 2029 S. Neil St., pulled a large butcher knife from a brown paper bag and demanded the money from the register.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Champaign, ILWAND TV

Champaign Police looking for suspect in Harvest Market robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect they say robbed the Harvest Market in Champaign early Saturday morning. Officers said it happened at the store located at 2029 S. Neil St. Police said the suspect entered the coffee bar area and demanded cash from the...
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...