Officer’s body escorted through central Illinois

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A procession, led by a hearse bearing the body of a murdered police officer, moved across central Illinois, giving hundreds to pay their respects to the fallen lawman. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders escorted the body of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim through several cities Thursday, starting in Champaign and ending at a funeral home in Decatur. The 44-year-old Oberheim was shot early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. A second officer was wounded by the alleged suspect as the officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect killed in the shootout, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene.