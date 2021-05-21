Dustin Johnson again? See who else missed the PGA Championship cut at Kiawah Island

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re even more jealous of PGA Tour pros on Mother’s Day than any other time of the year. Why? Because they actually get to play golf on Mother’s Day. As I’ve learned these past few years, if you’re married with children otherwise, don’t even think about it. Or, if you do think about it, keep it to yourself. Trust me. Anyway, at least I was still able to watch golf on Sunday and there’s a lot to talk about. Let’s get to it.