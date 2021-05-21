newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Dustin Johnson again? See who else missed the PGA Championship cut at Kiawah Island

By Alan Blondin
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Since fulfilling a childhood dream and winning the Masters tournament in record fashion in November, Dustin Johnson has laid a couple eggs in major championships. Johnson missed his second straight cut in majors after shooting a 6-over-par 151 through two rounds Friday in the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course. That’s one shot out of the cut to the low 70 players and ties, which turns out to be 81 players.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#2015 Pga Championship#World Championships#The Pga Championship#Columbia#Pga Championships#Bethpage Black#The European Tour#Pga Of America#Indiana University#Glenarbor#The Carolinas Pga Section#Espn#Paramount#Cbs Sports Network#Cbs Sports Hq#Cbssports Com#Pga Championship Top#Ocean Course#Tyrrell Hatton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson withdraws from this week's PGA Tour event with knee problem

With the second major of the year just around the corner, Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event - the AT&T Byron Nelson - due to an issue with his knee. Johnson was part of a stellar field that is set to tee it up at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, but he will now stay at home and rest his knee in the hopes of being fully fit for the PGA Championship next week.
Cromwell, CTalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dustin Johnson eager to see fans at 2021 Travelers

The Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., will have a much different feel this year. The PGA tournament, June 24-27, will allow up to 10,000 fans per day following a near-empty course for the 2020 tourney won by Dustin Johnson. On Monday at the Travelers media day, Johnson said he was...
GolfBirmingham Star

Bryson DeChambeau co-Travelers favorite after Dustin Johnson WDs

Dustin Johnson's withdrawal Monday from this week's Travelers Championship vaulted Bryson DeChambeau into the co-favorite role. Jon Rahm was the 850 favorite at DraftKings on Monday morning, with DeChambeau listed at 900 ahead of Johnson and Jordan Spieth at 1200. Rahm and DeChambeau both saw their odds shorten to 800...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Dustin Johnson withdrew Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship. Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage after the 2019 season, keeping him out...
GolfPGA Tour

The First Look: PGA Championship

The PGA Championship heads to Kiawah Island for a second time, with Collin Morikawa looking to defend his first major and Rory McIlroy seeking to recapture the magic that led to an eight-shot win here in 2012. Storylines abound, as Jordan Spieth will be attempting to complete the career Grand...
Golfnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: PGA Championship

By now, you've probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don't worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel's daily fantasy golf offering. Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It's a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Dustin Johnson: "I had to make this decision"

Dustin Johnson withdraws AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA Tour) with a knee discomfort and is now also at risk of his presence for the PGA Championship, according to Major of 2021. The American, among the big names announced in Texas from 13 to 16 May, was forced to forfeit at the last minute.
Ridgeland, SCblufftonsun.com

PGA Tour returns to Lowcountry, hosting unique event

Representatives from the PGA Tour, Congaree Golf Club, and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism introduced the local media to the best-kept secret in Lowcountry golf May 3 – and broke a little news in the process. Gathered in front of the stunning clubhouse at the exclusive...
GolfGolf Digest

Rory McIlroy’s well-timed Mother’s Day win, Dustin Johnson’s curious WD, and Bryson’s costly travel miscalculation

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re even more jealous of PGA Tour pros on Mother’s Day than any other time of the year. Why? Because they actually get to play golf on Mother’s Day. As I’ve learned these past few years, if you’re married with children otherwise, don’t even think about it. Or, if you do think about it, keep it to yourself. Trust me. Anyway, at least I was still able to watch golf on Sunday and there’s a lot to talk about. Let’s get to it.
Golfsandiegouniontribune.com

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf Betting Tips: PGA Tour's 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge

After the excitement of the PGA Championship a Kiawah Island this week, the next stop on the PGA Tour is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas. In last year's renewal, Daniel Berger picked up his third victory on the PGA Tour after he beat Collin Morikawa in a playoff in Fort Worth.
Golfwmleader.com

Brooks Koepka had amazing reaction to Bryson DeChambeau at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has proven yet again that his feud with Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best things going for golf right now. Video surfaced Monday night of Koepka giving an interview with CBS following the second round of the PGA Championship, based on clothes he and DeChambeau wore. Koepka, seemingly already agitated — just check out that eye roll at the start of the interview — had to stop in the middle of an answer after DeChambeau seemed to say something as he passed:
GolfGwinnett Daily Post

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Is Mickelson’s victory at 50 sign of things to come in sports?

PHOENIX – As Missy Farr-Kaye watched her friend Phil Mickelson master the PGA Championship, the Arizona State women’s golf coach said what everyone was thinking: “He is a fountain of youth right now.”. The legendary lefty and Arizona State alumnus became the oldest golfer to win a major at 50,...