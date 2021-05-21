newsbreak-logo
Shahab Karmely, Edgardo Defortuna team up on bulk condo buy at Brickell City Centre

By Katherine Kallergis
therealdeal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwire Properties sold the remaining condos at Brickell City Centre in Miami, allowing the developer to move forward with new projects in the area, The Real Deal has learned. A partnership between Shahab Karmely’s KAR Properties and Edgardo Defortuna’s Fortune International Group acquired the 81 units at Reach and Rise for an undisclosed amount, with plans to relist them with Fortune Development Sales. The units represent about 10 percent of the units at the two condo towers, combined.

