School bus driver Kenneth Corbin was honored as a hero by local South Carolina officials last week for keeping his cool during an armed hijacking on May 6. However, Corbin insists he was simply doing his job and that the real heroes are the 18 children who were on board the bus during the high-pressure encounter. According to ABC News, Corbin—who has been driving school buses for Richland School District Two for the last five years—was on his normal bus route on the day of the incident when a man ran onto the bus, pointed a rifle at him, and ordered him to drive to the next town.