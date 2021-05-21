Dwayne Johnson lends voice muscles to Krypto the Super-Dog for ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ animated movie
There’s probably a joke to be made here about Dwayne Johnson’s career going to the dogs. (Uh-oh… did we just do that?) The global superstar already seems busy enough with Young Rock just finishing its first season on NBC, F9 (Fast & Furious 9) coming to theaters on June 25, and Johnson currently working on his DC Comics superhero film Black Adam. But his next gig will only involve using his voice, so maybe he’ll be able to play that role while squatting 500 pounds.thecomeback.com