Dwayne Johnson lends voice muscles to Krypto the Super-Dog for ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ animated movie

It takes one role to change an actor's career and for Uli Latukefu, that role happens to be on 'Young Rock', playing Dwayne Johnson himself. In an interview with What Culture, Uli recalls the shock he experienced when the phone call came that he had landed the role, "It was bananas. I was with my wife when I got the call from my agent and it was quite a lengthy process. I did two auditions here in Australia and then flew over to Los Angeles and came back and had another. By the end of it, we got the phone call and we just kind of sat down in relief, but my family went bananas. I wasn't allowed to tell anyone until it was released. They were like, “Why didn't you tell us! This is crazy! You're playing Dwayne?” By that stage, I was already focused in on the work. It's been incredible."