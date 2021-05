In the Spring of 2004, I was a newly minted college sophomore studying political science at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. In between classes, a part-time job in the now-defunct B. Dalton Union Station bookstore, and attempting to unsuccessfully sneak into D.C. bars underage, I also spent that semester as an intern in the offices of U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). The internship coincided with the core hearings and work of the 9/11 Commission that had started in March 2003 and concluded the following Summer in 2004, with the report being published on July 22.