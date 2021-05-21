Inside Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, and KSHMR’s Global Collab, “Echo”

This week’s Best New Music Friday roundup features hits from Billie Eilish, Willow, ITZY, Hayley Kiyoko, and so many more. Billie Eilish, “Your Power" The first single from Billie Eilish's sophomore album Happier Than Ever has now arrived. The music video opens on a blonde Billie huddled amongst massive, barren rock, as she sings the soft opener, “Try not to abuse your power / I know we didn't choose to change.” A snake makes its home atop her, slowly tightening around her body. The mostly acoustic song packs intense emotional weight, as Billie examines a predatory relationship that made her feel both special and at fault. On Instagram, Billie wrote of the song, “I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power.”