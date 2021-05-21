Inside Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, and KSHMR’s Global Collab, “Echo”
Three different time zones, three different locations, three different industries. One song to unite three of the most exciting global performers making music right now. Armaan Malik, a Bollywood playback singer who recently debuted in English, is from Mumbai, India. Eric Nam is a K-pop star and singer-songwriter who is based between Seoul, South Korea, and Los Angeles KSHMR is a music producer and songwriter from L.A. Together, the trio have created “Echo,” a new song that breaks down walls between three separate music industries in service of something bigger, more beautiful.www.teenvogue.com