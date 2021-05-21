newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

The Unique Butter The Pioneer Woman Uses For Perfect Steak

By Maria Scinto
mashed.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs anyone who's at all familiar with The Pioneer Woman knows, she and Marlboro Man live on one honking huge cattle ranch that compromises approximately half the state of Oklahoma. Okay, so it's only a measly 433,000 acres, but still, that's enough room to run more than a few head of cattle. While we can't say for sure whether Ree Drummond actually has the National Cattlemen's Beef Association slogan "Beef. It's what's for dinner" cross-stitched on samplers throughout the house, we know that meat is a prominent part of the Drummond family menu. If there's any celebrity chef who's qualified to teach us how to cook the perfect steak, The Pioneer Woman would have to be a leading candidate.

www.mashed.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steaks#Cattle#Fish#Celebrity Chef#Food Drink#Fresh Meat#Daily Bread#Red Meat#Eating Meat#Top Chef#The Pioneer Woman#Tpw#Naples Daily News#Food Network#Cowboy Butter#Garlic#Ribeye#Thick Slices#Beef#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.