Tennessee State

Houston ISD board names Tennessee educator as lone finalist for superintendent role

By Laura Gillespie
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Houston Independent School District has named Millard House II as its lone superintendent finalist. House, the superintendent of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, was unanimously approved by HISD trustees on May 21. Now, the district has to wait 21 days before signing a contract with him, per state law. House replaces Grenita Lathan, who has been interim superintendent for over three years.

