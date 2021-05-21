Anya Taylor-Joy’s Best Red Carpet Moments Have Range

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe moment Anya Taylor-Joy stepped into the spotlight as the doe-eyed, porcelain star of The Witch, her unique look rendered her a standout beauty. And in addition to her one-of-a-kind facial features, (which Taylor-Joy told W in a 2017 interview she “didn’t enjoy” and “stopped looking in mirrors for a very long time,”) The Queen’s Gambit actress has a style all her own. Although she has her go-to styles (fluted sleeves, column gowns, sequins, and old Hollywood silhouettes), Taylor-Joy is a fashion dark horse—breaking out club-ready leather looks at Comic-Con one night, and a frilly frock the next. With every look, the 25-year-old London native stays true to her whimsical, romantic inclinations.

