Anya Taylor-Joy’s Best Red Carpet Moments Have Range

Anya Taylor-Joy has won just about everything she can for The Queen’s Gambit, other than an Emmy, and that’s only because she hasn’t been eligible for it yet (she’ll likely claim that in September). So she’s a no-brainer pick for this series of covers. The interview itself is fine; she comes across as dry and self-effacing and personable. But the star is the art. These photos are A THOUSAND LIGHT YEARS better than the ghastly one Vanity Fair just ran. Seriously, I look at these and cannot comprehend WHAT that other photographer was doing, beyond, “an injustice to her face.”