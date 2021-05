Since Memorial Day is near, I'll feature some World War II veterans that I knew. Starting with the late Carl Johnson Junior who I first met in Waverly, he ran a small radio shop across from the Waverly (movie) Theatre. That location sat in what is now the parking lot of the closed U.S. Bank on Emmitt Ave. He and his wife were always friendly and helpful to my Pike's Past later. Carl served in the Army Air Force and this photo shows him as he was just released from active duty at Colorado Springs, Colorado air base in Dec. 1945.