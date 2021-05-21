newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Soil Health Partnership to close its doors next week

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture resources are a great tool to help connect farmers to the research. One resource that many farmers utilized was the the Soil Health Partnership. The Soil Health Partnership — which was a project of the National Corn Growers Association — has been around for the past seven years promoting the adoption of soil health practices for economic and environmental benefit. However, the SHP announced this week that they will be closing their door.

www.agdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Conservation Community#Environmental Health#Shp#Soil Health Practices#Doors#Agriculture Resources#Conservation Practices#Farmers#Farms#Growers#Webinars#Economic Impact#Published Research#Field Staff#Communications Channels#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturekgncnewsnow.com

NCGA Soil Health Institute Will Close

The Soil Health Partnership, a project of the National Corn Growers Association, is scheduled to close the doors for good on May 28. John Mesko, the groups senior director, says SHP has accomplished its original mission of determining the economic and environmental impact of conservation practices and communicating the importance of soil health to farmers and the agriculture community.
AgricultureThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Encourage 'cover crop' project

My family has farmed in Illinois for generations, adapting to everything from advances in science and technology to changes in consumer demand. Farmers are facing new challenges every year. Recently, there’s been increasing focus on the impact of erosion in agriculture and its effect on soil and water quality. Illinois’...
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting farmers and ranchers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Department of Agriculture is issuing a strategy outlining how agriculture producers and forest managers can help the environment. The plan lays out goals and priorities to address climate change in a way that would be beneficial to ag producers. The plan was developed at the direction of the Biden administration, and would incentivize farmers for carbon conserving practices.
Jefferson County, WIDaily Iberian

Bring mellowness, health to soil

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. – A group of farmers in Jefferson County has met for its first field day. As the name implies, Jefferson County Soil Builders is a group interested in improving soil health. The field day was held in the town of Milford, featuring soil pits as well as discussions about conservation-tillage practices and cover crops.
Agricultureyourfortdodge.com

The National Corn Growers Association is shutting down its flagship sustainability program, the Soil Health Partnership, at the end of the month.

OMAHA (DTN) — Despite helping advance farmers’ understanding of soil health, conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration over the past seven years, the National Corn Growers Association is shutting down its flagship sustainability program, the Soil Health Partnership, at the end of the month. The partnership was one of the...
AgricultureBonner County Daily Bee

Zoom program explores soil health, vitality

Are you curious about soil health and why it's important to farmers and ranchers in the region? Then you're in luck. Alex Case-Cohen, Pend Oreille Conservation District manager will present a free Zoom program called "Soil Health Stewards: Creating a Sustainability Movement in NE Washington." The program will take place this coming Monday, May 24, from 7-8:30 p.m.
Agriculturehometextilestoday.com

BASF program supports sustainably grown cotton

Research Triangle Park, N.C. – BASF is best known as a global chemical company, but it is also a seed provider. And that is how it got into sustainable cotton arena. The company’s e3 Sustainable Cotton program in 2020 expanded into every cotton-growing state in the U.S. with 660 growers enrolled. When cotton farmers buy BASF Stoneville or FiberMax cotton seed breeds, they are given an opportunity to sign up for the program and commit to tracking eight sustainability measures on 100% of their eligible cotton acres: irrigation and water use, pesticide management and usage, soil conservation and fertility management, energy use and conservation, work health and safety, identity preservation and soil carbon.
scenichudson.org

Ground Control: Soil Health and Climate Resiliency

Many conventional farming practices release carbon into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. They may also cause erosion and harm soil health. By adopting regenerative farming practices — such as low-till, diversifying crops, and rotating and deploying cover crops — farmers not only keep greenhouse gas compounds in the ground but make their lands more productive and resilient to climate impacts.
Agriculturehot967.fm

MN BWSR pushing for soil health funding

The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is asking the legislature to pass a measure that would provide around five-and-a-half million dollars to support soil health in the state. Headlining the program would be grants to ease the cost and risk of planting cover crops. Tom Griebel farms near Pipestone and says the use of cover crops has given a boost to his bottom line, one of many reasons he supports the practice.
AgricultureHavre Daily News

Signup open for Soil Health and Income Protection Program

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday that agricultural producers in the Prairie Pothole states can now sign up for the Soil Health and Income Protection Program — SHIPP — which provides a short-term option to plant cover on less-productive agricultural lands while improving soil health and carbon sequestration. The U.S....
Agriculturedrgnews.com

Sign-up for federal Soil Health and Income Protection Program starts this week, continues through July 16

Producers in South Dakota and other Prairie Pothole states can now sign up for the Soil Health and Income Protection Program, which became law as part of the 2018 farm bill. SHIPP provides a short-term option to plant cover crops on less productive agricultural lands to improve soil health while protecting farm income. Sign-up began yesterday (May 10, 2021) and runs through July 16.
AgricultureHutchinson News

Busch boosting Farm Rescue funding, awareness through corn cans, barn designs

Anheuser-Busch is bringing back their limited-edition beer cans that feature a corn motif, as well as starting a new campaign that will bring funds to Kansas farmers in need. A portion of sales from the corn-logoed beer will go toward non-profit Farm Rescue, which brings in volunteer farmers from across the country to help farmers and ranchers who are ill, temporarily disabled or have suffered a tragic loss. The volunteers bale, cut, plant or feed - dependent on what needs to be done.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Irrigation Key in Managing Pests

One of the first steps to conducting a sustainable integrated pest management system is timely irrigation. If plants aren’t watered adequately and on a timely basis, plants can become stressed, making them more vulnerable to insect pests, according to Ayanava Majumdar, Extension Professor in Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University.
AgricultureThe Guardian

Small farms have a huge role to play in our sustainable future

Family farmers form the backbone of our rural communities. Their hard work puts high-quality food on our tables, which is produced to some of the highest standards in the world, and their careful stewardship knits together the environmental and social fabric of our beautiful and iconic landscapes. They are a remarkable breed; adaptable, resilient and incredibly hardworking. And they are no stranger to innovation through adversity. Their very diversity brings great strengths to our environment, to our rural communities and to disease management. All this must be taken into account as agriculture starts this massive transition, especially as more than 110,000 smaller family farms have already been lost since 1990.
Homer, AKkbbi.org

Homer grown: It's Alive! A show on Soil Health

The soil is alive, but what's actually in it? How can we keep are soil thriving and healthy?. Host Desiree Hagen interviews Jessica Sharp from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District regarding the procedure and processing of Soil Tests. Soil Scientist from the Alaska NRCS/USDA office, Dennis Mulligan discusses soil health, soil mapping and answers 'soil science 101' questions.
AgricultureEffingham Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Cover crops deliver big bang for the buck

Illinois is blessed with the black gold that feeds America: rich, deep soils that make it one of the highest producing regions in the world. Agriculture is the largest economic sector in the state, and Illinois is among the top producers of corn and soybeans in the nation. My family has been part of this proud farming tradition for five generations.
Marion County, FLGainesville.com

Building a food forest

A food forest is different from gardening, landscaping and commercial agricultural production. It is modeled after natural forest ecosystems to sustainably produce food. Once established, a food forest should require minimal inputs to thrive. When planning a food forest, it is essential that the environmental conditions are thoroughly understood. Every...
Maui County, HIThegardenisland.com

Environmental agency approves fungicide for coffee leaf rust

WAILUKU — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a request by coffee growers in Hawaii to use fungicide to fight a pathogen found on Maui, Hawaii, Oahu and Lanai islands. The federal agency notified the Hawaii Department of Agriculture earlier this week, approving its request for farmers to fight...
Agriculturenorthcoastcitizen.com

Oregon Farm Bureau seeks calendar photos

Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) invites the public to submit their best photos of agriculture for possible inclusion in the 2022 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar. The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the production, the landscape, the enjoyment, anything that depicts the beauty, technology, culture, enjoyment, or tradition of family farming and ranching in this state.