Soil Health Partnership to close its doors next week
Agriculture resources are a great tool to help connect farmers to the research. One resource that many farmers utilized was the the Soil Health Partnership. The Soil Health Partnership — which was a project of the National Corn Growers Association — has been around for the past seven years promoting the adoption of soil health practices for economic and environmental benefit. However, the SHP announced this week that they will be closing their door.www.agdaily.com