newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Steering the Course, World Sailing's global women's sailing festival, starts today

yachtsandyachting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Hemisphere edition of Steering the Course, World Sailing's global women's sailing festival, will run from today [Friday 21 May] to Sunday 30 May. Countries, classes and sailing clubs across the world will be holding special events throughout the next 10 days, aimed at introducing more women and girls to sailing and providing information on different pathways available in the sport.

www.yachtsandyachting.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Festival#Barbados#Country Clubs#World Sailing#The World Sailing Trust#Virtual Regatta Inshore#Formula#Esailor#Boats#Kiteboarding#Malta#Antigua#Dinghies#Iceland#Hong Kong#Today#Copenhagen#Northern Hemisphere#Croatia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-World Sailing wants IOC confirmation Tokyo Games will go ahead

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - World Sailing has delayed the approval of its financial statements pending a confirmation it has requested from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that this year’s Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. World Sailing council officials said at their mid-year meeting on Friday that they had requested...
Sportsrgrichardson.com

World Sailing: Digging out of a hole >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News

World Sailing: Digging out of a holePublished on May 16th, 2021World Sailing was not financially well positioned before the COVID-19 pandemic as ambitious management decisions failed to deliver. While there are now new hands on the wheel, the postponed Olympics meant a delay in funding that Olympic sports receive following the games.With a new CEO and Board of Directors, there is optimism that solvency is achievable but there are no quick fixes in the forecast. Here are some updates:• World Sailing chief executive David Graham has admitted the embattled Federation would have gone into liquidation without financial assistance provided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Sailing’s worldwide governing body is thought to have received a loan of around $3.1 million as part of the IOC’s support package, designed to offset the financial impact of the decision to delay Tokyo 2020 by a year on Federations and other sports bodies. Without that, Graham said, “we would have gone into liquidation.” – Full report• World Sailing has delayed the approval of its financial statements pending a confirmation it has requested from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that this year’s Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. World Sailing council officials has requested a confirmation from the IOC regarding Tokyo so as to include the expected revenues from the Games in their accounts. However, the IOC has yet to respond. – Full report• World Sailing’s hopes of negotiating an early exit from an expensive lease on its London offices have taken a knock because of COVID-19. Financial forecasts for this year and next, available on the financially-stretched governing body’s website, include the following update: “The forecast for 2022 now includes the cost of full rent and business rates, which is $271,000 over budget. It was previously assumed that the London office would be sublet by end of 2021. However, due to the lockdown, the demand for office space has contracted significantly and tenants are demanding significant incentives to sublease properties.” – Full report.
SportsSail World

Derbyshire Youth Sailing at Staunton Harold Sailing Club

What a great day our DYS sailors had at Staunton Harold Sailing Club on Saturday 15th May, despite the rain showers and fading winds. Not only was it Derbyshire Youth Sailings 3rd event of the year but it was also our annual, Inter-county Event with Leicester and Rutland Youth Sailing, it was a pleasure to welcome 11 of their sailors to join us for the day.
Sportsolympics.com

Nicola Spirig coasts to victory at Lisbon World Triathlon Cup

London 2012 Olympic Games champion Nicola Spirig topped a successful weekend with the Swiss star racing to victory in the elite women’s race at the Lisbon World Triathlon Cup on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medallist showed her class in the individual race beating a quality field finishing in a time...
Economythetravelmagazine.net

A New British Cruise Company Takes to the Sea: Ambassador Cruise Line

A new British cruise company is raising the Union Jack flag in a major signal that cruising really is back. Ambassador Cruise Line will sail from its home port of Tilbury, on the Thames, reaching everywhere from Norway’s fjords to the sun of Cuba and the Canaries. Ambassador is led...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

MSC Cruises Announces Baltic Sea Sailings Starting in July

MSC Cruises announced today that it will be operating cruises from Germany to the Baltic Sea starting on July 3. MSC Seaview will be the first Seaside-class ship to operate in the Baltic Sea, with a brand-new itinerary for the region. The ship will homeport in Kiel, Germany until September, offering seven-night voyages to Visby, Sweden; Nynashamn (Stockholm), Sweden; and Tallinn, Estonia.
SportsEventing Nation

Great Britain Announces Tokyo Olympics Nominated Entries

It’s getting into list season, eventing fans, and we’re busy keeping tabs on all federations sending combinations to Tokyo this summer for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games. Great Britain is the first to jump into the fray with their long list of Nominated Entries announced this morning; as a reminder, we’ll see some big new changes to the Olympic eventing format this year, most notably the reduction of team numbers from four combinations to three, plus a traveling reserve pair. To read up on the format changes enacted in 2018, click here and here.
Worldcruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Virtuosa Departs on Her Second Sailing

The new MSC Virtuosa has departed in Southampton on her second-ever sailing with guests. “I'm still emotional: we have successfully completed our very first cruise out of the UK. And people have had the time of their lives, according to what I've seen on social media. They genuinely seem happy. And, more importantly, they felt safe at all times,” MSC’s Managing Director for UK and Ireland, Antonio Paradiso, said from the ship.
Video GamesDestructoid

Call of the Sea sets sail on PlayStation platforms today

Anyone fancying a spot of sun, sea, surf, and... sinisterness is in luck, as today will see publisher Raw Fury launch the PlayStation port of its Lovecraft-inspired graphic adventure Call of the Sea, following on from its previous release on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass platforms. Developed by indie outfit...
Traveltravelweek.ca

Uniworld’s new 46-night ‘Rivers of the World’ setting sail in May 2023

TORONTO — Uniworld will offer a 46-night river cruise itinerary, ‘Rivers of the World’, for 2023. The extensive itinerary takes passengers to nine countries aboard five of Uniworld’s luxury Super Ships combining both cruise and land. Th 46-night sailing, departing May 20, 2023, is the first of its kind for...
U.K.abc17news.com

The UK’s first cruise in over a year sets sail

With most of the world still off-limits to British travelers, MSC Cruises is launching the first of many planned UK summer “staycation sailings” that promise to introduce UK travelers to the joys of their own coastline. The MSC Virtuosa is setting sail from the English port of Southampton Thursday, embarking...
WorldIdaho8.com

Queen Elizabeth visits UK’s largest warship, as it set sails for South China Sea

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visited the country’s new aircraft carrier on Saturday, giving the UK’s biggest warship a royal sendoff before it leads a flotilla of British, US and Dutch ships to Asian waters on its maiden operational voyage. The 95-year-old monarch stepped aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, seven...
Economykentlive.news

UK's largest cruise ship sails into port

The largest cruise ship built for the UK market has arrived in Southampton ahead of its naming ceremony. P&O Cruises’ Iona has 17 passenger decks, creating capacity for 5,200 holidaymakers before social distancing is taken into account. She will be used by the operator for its summer season of domestic...
SportsSwimInfo

European Championships, Day 5 Semis: Greenbank Drops 1:54 200 Back Again; Gorbenko Leads Hosszu in 200 IM

European Championships, Day 5 Semis: Greenbank Drops 1:54 200 Back Again; Gorbenko Leads Hosszu in 200 IM. Luke Greenbank set his second British 200 back record of the day when he went 1:54.43 in the semi finals as he leads the qualifiers in tomorrow’s final while France’s Marie Wattel and Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko lead the women’s 100 free and 200 IM respectively.
Boats & Watercraftsyachtboatnews.com

Rolex Capri Sailing Week

Another coastal race of approximately 30 miles was set for the third race of the Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy, on a regatta course once again blessed with ideal sailing conditions. The westerly breeze blowing at 14 to 16 knots on the starting line allowed the fastest boat to complete the course in just over two hours and 30 minutes.
Travelcruisehive.com

Celebrity Cruises to Sail Alaska Starting in July

The unanimous passing of the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act by the US House of Representatives has caused all the major cruise lines to scramble ships to Alaska. After Carnival Cruise line, Princess, Holland America Line, and Royal Caribbean, it is now up to Celebrity Cruises to announce it will be sending Celebrity Summit on a series of 7-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle, Washington.