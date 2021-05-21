newsbreak-logo
Halston's Kelly Bishop on Playing Powerhouse Fashion Publicist Eleanor Lambert

By Caroline Hallemann
townandcountrymag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Bishop loves to play a woman with a mouth on her. Known to many as Emily Gilmore, Gilmore Girls's haughty matriarch, who was rarely without a quip (or a cocktail), Bishop appears this month in Halston, the Netflix limited series chronicling the legendary rise and abrupt fall of one of America's most iconic designers. In it, she plays powerhouse fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, who had, as Bishop puts it, "a mouth like a sailor."

Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Variety

‘Halston’ Boss on Iconic Fashion Designer as ‘First Influencer’ and Creating a Redemption Story

To writer, producer and director Daniel Minahan, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, known as Halston, was the “first influencer.”. “He’s somebody who really succeeded on marketing and branding himself,” Minahan says, adding that his mark is still left on “our everyday lives and culture” today. The subject of Minahan’s five-episode...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Krysta Rodriguez on Playing Liza Minnelli and How ‘Smash’ Prepared Her for ‘Halston’

“Getting out of my own head should be the title of my autobiography.”. That’s the first thing Krysta Rodriguez says in a Zoom conversation about her new role as the legendary Liza Minnelli in Netflix’s limited series “Halston.” To be fair, though, this quick quip is in response to a question posed about whether preparing to portray such a well-known figure is as much mental as it is physical.
Designers & CollectionsColumbian

‘Halston’ and other films explore world of fashion

The Ryan Murphy-produced, Daniel Minahan-directed series “Halston” swanned onto Netflix last weekend, bringing a much-needed dose of ’70s-style glamour and debauchery through which one can certainly live vicariously. Ewan McGregor stars as the mononymous titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly draped jumpsuits and gowns defined American accessible glamour. The...
TV & VideosThe Tab

Wild series about rise and fall of fashion designer Halston drops on Netflix this week

It’s one of those shows that seems like it’s been forever in the making, but finally new drama series Halston is being released on Netflix this week. The five-part series is created by Ryan Murphy and stars Ewan McGregor as the late fashion designer, Roy Halston Frowick. It follows his rise to fame in 1970s New York and his high-flying and lavish lifestyle amongst the rich and famous.
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Head over Halston! The fashion drama to watch

From Jackie Kennedy’s blush-pink pillbox hat, which she wore to JFK’s presidential inauguration in 1961, to the off-the-shoulder red dress Bianca Jagger wore to ride into Studio 54 astride a white horse, Roy Halston Frowick’s disco-era designs, beloved by ’70s stars such as Liza Minnelli and Elsa Peretti, have been enshrined in fashion lore. But until recently, the man behind the creations, known mononymously as Halston, has been something of a mysterious figure.
Designers & Collectionsimdb.com

Halston Premiere Recap: The Iconic Designer Maps Out a Plan to Conquer the Fashion World — Grade It!

The rise to the top can be filled with fame and excess, but once you best the rest, there’s only one direction to go from there. In Ryan Murphy’s latest limited series Halston, Ewan McGregor (Fargo) portrays Roy Halston Frowick, a designer who took the fashion world by storm with his transcendent vision and Jackie Kennedy-approved headwear. Throughout the five-episode series (now available on Netflix), Murphy and McGregor track the icon’s rise and turbulent fall as Halston builds his world-renowned empire only to get consumed by the drugs, success and egotism that comes with it.
TV & VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Real Story Behind Netflix’s Halston

Viewers who have lamented the lack of a fabulously chic, binge-worthy new series in the wake of 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit have a brand-new hit to look forward to this spring. Halston—a five-part biopic from Ryan Murphy—lands on May 14, spilling the larger-than-life story of Roy Halston Frowick (known mononymously as Halston, the man who changed American fashion forever) onto our small screens. Ewan McGregor plays the title role, flanked by “Halstonettes” Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli) and Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti). If you haven’t already watched the throbbing trailer, here it is in all of its bedazzling, F-bomb-dropping glory.
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's Halston: Miniseries Review

All episodes of Halston are available on Netflix. Of Ryan Murphy's Netflix shows to date, stemming from his landmark production deal, including Ratched, Hollywood, and two seasons of The Politician -- Halston is the most traditional and streamlined. It's also, at a mere five episodes, the most restrained in terms of its structure. Aside from a winning performance by lead Ewan McGregor as celebrity fashion designer Roy Halston, the result is a rather by-the-numbers rise and fall biography that hits all the notes, beats, and themes you expect it to.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Netflix's prestige fashion industry drama 'Halston' is highly entertaining trash

Our appetite for rise-and-fall narratives is absolutely limitless, especially when they involve fabulous costumes, astronomical quantities of drugs and Liza Minnelli. Netflix’s 1970s biopic “Halston” could not deviate less from that script. The show is a rags-to-riches-to-rags story, except the proverbial rags were actually made of ultrasuede, the defining synthetic fiber of discotheque mayhem. Directed by HBO workhorse Daniel Minahan and adapted from Stephen Gaines’ biography “Simply Halston,” the series is a portrait of the brilliant, vicious man who made aspirational fashion possible for generations of American women. Unfulfilled as a hatmaker for Jackie Kennedy, he rose through department store Bergdorf Goodman to become the equal of heavyweights like Yves Saint Laurent, fulfilling postwar America’s thirst for Europhilic culture by day and getting high at Studio 54 by night, until he died in San Francisco of complications from AIDS.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Halston trailer: Ewan McGregor stars as iconic gay fashion designer in new Netflix drama

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Halston, sharing a first glimpse of Ewan McGregor in character as the iconic gay fashion designer.Roy Halston Frowick was an American designer who rose to international fame in the 1970s. He is best known for designing the pillbox hat worn by Jackie Kennedy at her husband’s inauguration. He died in 1990 of Aids-related cancer.Set to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence”, the trailer sees McGregor’s Halston on a mission to “change the face of American fashion”, obsessing over the finer details and attending drug-fuelled parties.“I’ve been an outsider my whole life until one day I just...
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Halston review: Ryan Murphy reins it in to tailor elegant fashion biopic with Ewan McGregor

The mononymous fashion designer Halston had Botticelli’s eye for beauty and Boris Johnson’s head for numbers. He made his name in 1961 by designing the pillbox hat Jackie O wore to John F Kennedy’s inauguration and went on to redefine American style with his clean, minimalist designs. Then, at the height of his fame, he lost control of his fashion house and even his own name thanks to a string of terrible business decisions and his lavish personal spending. At least all that money didn’t go to waste though: it did buy an absolutely tremendous amount of cocaine and orchids.