Dustin Johnson again? See who else missed the PGA Championship cut at Kiawah Island

Dustin Johnson hasn't recorded a top-10 finish in his last six starts, but he still has a comfortable cushion atop the Official World Golf Ranking entering the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Johnson needed to make par on the 18th hole of the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits to win, but grounded his club in the bunker and took a penalty that cost him the tournament. He's finished second in the last two PGA Championships and will try to capture his third title this week. The first 2021 PGA Championship tee times are on Thursday morning.