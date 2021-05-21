newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiawah Island, SC

Dustin Johnson again? See who else missed the PGA Championship cut at Kiawah Island

By Alan Blondin
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Since fulfilling a childhood dream and winning the Masters tournament in record fashion in November, Dustin Johnson has laid a couple eggs in major championships. Johnson missed his second straight cut in majors after shooting a 6-over-par 151 through two rounds Friday in the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course. That’s one shot out of the cut to the low 70 players and ties, which turns out to be 81 players.

www.islandpacket.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kiawah Island, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
City
Kiawah Island, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#2015 Pga Championship#World Championships#The Pga Championship#Columbia#Pga Championships#Bethpage Black#The European Tour#Pga Of America#Indiana University#Glenarbor#The Carolinas Pga Section#Espn#Paramount#Cbs Sports Network#Cbs Sports Hq#Cbssports Com#Pga Championship Top#Ocean Course#Tyrrell Hatton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson withdraws from this week's PGA Tour event with knee problem

With the second major of the year just around the corner, Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event - the AT&T Byron Nelson - due to an issue with his knee. Johnson was part of a stellar field that is set to tee it up at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, but he will now stay at home and rest his knee in the hopes of being fully fit for the PGA Championship next week.
Cromwell, CTalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dustin Johnson eager to see fans at 2021 Travelers

The Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., will have a much different feel this year. The PGA tournament, June 24-27, will allow up to 10,000 fans per day following a near-empty course for the 2020 tourney won by Dustin Johnson. On Monday at the Travelers media day, Johnson said he was...
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Dustin Johnson Withdraws from 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson due to continuing discomfort in his surgically-repaired knee. DJ made the announcement on Monday. Johnson was hoping to use the Nelson as a primer for the PGA Championship, which is next week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Instead, Johnson will rest the knee in hopes that he can be healthy enough to play in the season’s second major.
Golfdallassun.com

Bryson DeChambeau co-Travelers favorite after Dustin Johnson WDs

Dustin Johnson's withdrawal Monday from this week's Travelers Championship vaulted Bryson DeChambeau into the co-favorite role. Jon Rahm was the 850 favorite at DraftKings on Monday morning, with DeChambeau listed at 900 ahead of Johnson and Jordan Spieth at 1200. Rahm and DeChambeau both saw their odds shorten to 800...
Golfsportsbettingdime.com

2021 PGA Championship Odds and Picks

The 103rd PGA Championship from Kiawah Island, SC tees off Thursday, May 20th. Rory McIlroy is the +1100 favorite over Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm. We’ve narrowed down the golfers with the best chance of emerging victorious and provided the best value bets below. The second major of 2021 heads...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 AT&T Byron Nelson model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it’s been a tremendous success. Here’s a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:
Golfprogolfweekly.com

2021 PGA Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

It’s finally here. The season’s second major golf championship gets underway this week with the 103rd edition of the PGA Championship. Contested along the coast of South Carolina at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, the always-underrated major promises to be a table setter for the final three months of the season.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed predictions from top model

Dustin Johnson hasn't recorded a top-10 finish in his last six starts, but he still has a comfortable cushion atop the Official World Golf Ranking entering the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Johnson needed to make par on the 18th hole of the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits to win, but grounded his club in the bunker and took a penalty that cost him the tournament. He's finished second in the last two PGA Championships and will try to capture his third title this week. The first 2021 PGA Championship tee times are on Thursday morning.
Ridgeland, SCblufftonsun.com

PGA Tour returns to Lowcountry, hosting unique event

Representatives from the PGA Tour, Congaree Golf Club, and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism introduced the local media to the best-kept secret in Lowcountry golf May 3 – and broke a little news in the process. Gathered in front of the stunning clubhouse at the exclusive...
GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf Betting Tips: PGA Tour's 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge

After the excitement of the PGA Championship a Kiawah Island this week, the next stop on the PGA Tour is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas. In last year's renewal, Daniel Berger picked up his third victory on the PGA Tour after he beat Collin Morikawa in a playoff in Fort Worth.
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Is Mickelson’s victory at 50 sign of things to come in sports?

PHOENIX – As Missy Farr-Kaye watched her friend Phil Mickelson master the PGA Championship, the Arizona State women’s golf coach said what everyone was thinking: “He is a fountain of youth right now.”. The legendary lefty and Arizona State alumnus became the oldest golfer to win a major at 50,...
Hobbiesnbcsportsedge.com

DraftKings Preview: Abraham Ancer poised for maiden win

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Fresh off a major at Kiawah Island, we head to another venue...
Appleton, WIPost-Crescent

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...