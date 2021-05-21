Mariska Hargitay Surprises 11-Year-Old SVU Fan Who Fought Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper: 'My Hero'
Mariska Hargitay surprised a fan whose binge-watching of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit helped her fend off an attacker this week. Alyssa Bonal, 11, of Pensacola, Fla., was waiting for the bus Tuesday morning, playing with some homemade slime, when a man with a knife pulled his car over and started running toward her. She was able to get away, but not before smearing her slime on the man to help police identify and arrest him.people.com