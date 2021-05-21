newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

Mariska Hargitay Surprises 11-Year-Old SVU Fan Who Fought Off Knife-Wielding Kidnapper: 'My Hero'

By Ally Mauch
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMariska Hargitay surprised a fan whose binge-watching of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit helped her fend off an attacker this week. Alyssa Bonal, 11, of Pensacola, Fla., was waiting for the bus Tuesday morning, playing with some homemade slime, when a man with a knife pulled his car over and started running toward her. She was able to get away, but not before smearing her slime on the man to help police identify and arrest him.

people.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero#Cops Police#Crime Drama#Best Drama#Instagram#Knife Wielding Kidnapper#Man#Detective Olivia Benson#Juicy Celebrity News#Sweetheart#Fla#Time#This Week#Bus#Special Victims Unit#Running#Today#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesDerrick

Mariska Hargitay goes to hospital for broken knee: ‘This did not happen at work’

The star of Hollywood’s top legal drama recently found herself at the center of a real-life medical drama after suffering multiple leg injuries. On Wednesday, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of herself standing outside New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery after sustaining a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament.
Pensacola, FLnewschant.com

Mariska Hargitay said she is “honored” that “Law & Order: SVU” helped girl escape abduction – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) — Mariska Hargitay is talking out about being a part of the real-life story of an 11-year-old girl who fought off an alleged kidnapper. The actress, who has performed the position of police investigator Olivia Benson for greater than 20 years on the hit police drama “Law & Order: SVU,” posted concerning the younger girl, whose alleged tried abduction was caught on digital camera whereas she waited for her faculty bus in Pensacola, Florida.
KidsPosted by
Primetimer

11-year-old girl credits Law & Order: SVU after she fended off an attempted kidnapping

Alyssa Bonal was playing with some homemade slime when a man approached her at a bus stop. The girl's mom says as she fought off the man, Alyssa knew to leave some of that slime on him as evidence "like on Law & Order: SVU." “We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu,” the mom said, praising Alyssa as “a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.” Mariska Hargitay responded to Alyssa's story, writing on Instagram: "I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!"
CelebritiesKARE

Mariska Hargitay Says She Suffered Multiple Serious Leg Injuries: 'Listen to Your Body'

Detective Olivia Benson is on the mend! Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details about several recent injuries she sustained. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay captioned the photo of herself in a mask and several leg braces outside of a hospital. "It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘Law and Order’ actor responds to little girl who used tip from show to thwart kidnapping

Actor Mariska Hargitay praised 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal who used a tip from the show Law and Order to help find her kidnappers.On Tuesday, the Florida girl fought off a kidnapping attempt at her school bus stop that was caught on surveillance tape.Hargitay, who has been playing the role of Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU for 22 years said in a touching post on Instagram: “Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe.”In a heroic attempt to save herself, Bonal smeared blue slime on the suspect which allowed the police to...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Celebrates Young Fan Who Used Show Tip to Fight Off Attacker

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay praised a young fan that used a tip from the show to fight off a kidnapper. Hargitay said that an 11-year-old Florida native Alyssa is her No. 1 fan. The child fought off a man who was attempting to kidnap her at a bus stop. Home surveillance footage captured the entire incident. The man in a white vehicle approached her jumped out of his car to grab her.
Violent CrimesPosted by
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay Just Broke Her Knee—Here’s What That Means for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ to angle for fans of the show

Law & Order fans were shocked to learn Mariska Hargitay was hospitalized after suffering a “broken” knee and other leg injuries recently. While the 57-year-old actress took to Instagram to share assure fans that she’s OK, many are still wondering if her injuries may have an impact on this season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.