newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anthony Ramos on Why the Talk Therapy Depicted in ‘In Treatment’ Is ‘Worth the Work’

By Danielle Turchiano
Variety
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCome June, Anthony Ramos will be singing and dancing his way through New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood in the delayed bigscreen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights,” but before then he co-stars as the more stationary Eladio in HBO’s continuation of “In Treatment.”. Eladio is...

variety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Therapy#Pesticides#In Therapy#New York City#Play Therapy#Physical Therapy#Therapy Sessions#Face Treatment#The Talk Therapy Depicted#Hbo#Times Ramos#Dr Brooke Taylor#Medication#Adaptation#Meds#Man#Singing#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Anthony Ramos confirms Transformers role

Anthony Ramos has confirmed that he is to star in the new 'Transformers' movie. The 'Hamilton' star had been rumored to be involved in the upcoming Steven Caple Jr. project and has revealed that he decided to challenge himself by taking the role. Anthony said: "It's easy for people to...
Moviesfilm-book.com

Dominique Fishback Joins Anthony Ramos’ TRANSFORMERS Film

Dominique Fishback, who most recently starred in best picture nominee Judas and the Black Messiah, will join Anthony Ramos (Trolls World Tour) in the latest Transformers film from Paramount. Creed II helmer Steven Caple Jr. is set to direct. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are writing, based off a script...
CelebritiesTime

Uzo Aduba Is Ready to Talk About Therapy

There are a few words, Uzo Aduba points out, that we tend to whisper. Therapy is one of them. Saying it out loud is more than part of the job for the actor, who’s preparing for the May 23 premiere of her latest show: a new installment of HBO’s 2008–2010 hit drama In Treatment, in which she stars as the psychologist to a rotating cast of patients.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

HBO’s Pioneering ‘In Treatment’ Is Back for Another Therapy Session

The fourth season of In Treatment looks different. It’s not just a matter of who sits in the therapist’s chair, though the casting is both pointed and significant: Uzo Aduba as Dr. Brooke Taylor, a Black woman who cuts a very different figure than Gabriel Byrne’s Paul Weston, from the first three seasons, or Assi Dayan’s Re’uven Daga, from the Israeli original BeTipul. (In Treatment, which first ran from 2008 to 2010 on HBO, began as a close adaptation of BeTipul, which ran from 2005 to 2008 and spawned a slew of international remakes.) It’s the very space she occupies.
Theater & DanceMTV

Anthony Ramos Sings 'Carnaval Del Barrio'

Turn up the stage lights and get a glimpse of what life is like in Washington Heights in an exclusive new clip from the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights. The one-minute exclusive clip, which premiered at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards...
Theater & Dancenerdreactor.com

In the Heights Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical becomes movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a name for himself with his Broadway musical Hamilton. However, the one that started it all for him was In the Heights, a musical set in a predominantly Dominican neighborhood of New York City’s Washington Heights. Director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) adapts the musical for the small and big screen, and it’s an upbeat and topical film about an immigrant community featuring Miranda’s signature style of music.
MoviesIGN

In the Heights Review

This is an advance review of In the Heights, which opens in theaters and HBO Max on June 11. A film version of In the Heights has been in the works since 2008 when the show debuted on Broadway. A number of stars had to align before it came to fruition. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda had to find success with Hamilton, his 2015 Broadway smash, and director Jon M. Chu had to helm the cultural sensation Crazy Rich Asians, which, while lavish and excessive, is ultimately about belonging. The In the Heights movie lives in the shadow of both these works in the way it adapts Miranda’s show. The result is a pure distillation of what he set out to achieve, updated in ways that not only work for a modern retelling but often work better than the original text. It’s also one of the liveliest and most moving films you’re likely to see this year.
TV & VideosBeaumont Enterprise

HBO revives 'In Treatment' with Uzo Aduba looking for truth

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten years after the drama “In Treatment” signed off, the HBO show is back with a group of new patients and a new therapist, but a similar theme: Physician heal thyself. Uzo Aduba takes over from Gabriel Byrne as the psychotherapist at the center of the...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘In Treatment’ Trailer: Uzo Aduba Plays Therapist To A Reimagined Version Of HBO’s Hit Therapy Drama

As we’ve said in the past, “In Treatment” might not have been revered as it should be, but the HBO drama was extremely underrated and was a nice dramatic ballast to some of the more melodramatic and campy shows that were on HBO at the time (“True Blood“), etc. The series, about a therapist who sees patients, essentially and talks them through their problems also launched the career of Mia Wasikowska and reminded us again just how good Gabriel Byrne was/is (Melissa George was outstanding on the show too, but she’s seemingly only now returning from a hiatus from acting). Well, after a long time off, the Emmy-winning drama series IN TREATMENT will return for its fourth season on Sunday May 23 at 9pm ET.
Mental HealthTVGuide.com

In Treatment Review: HBO's Revival Is a Quiet and Critical Examination of Our Own Humanity

Amid a cultural reckoning, pandemic, and declining mental health, it's quite felicitous that HBO revived its previously stalemated series, In Treatment, in which a therapist encourages sit-downs with clients to ask, well, how are they really doing -- with everything. But now in its fourth season -- more than 10 years after its third -- and helmed by new co-showrunners Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, its most compelling self-confrontations are the ones its therapist is forced to have.
MoviesPaste Magazine

It's Hard to Overstate the Heights of In the Heights, the Best Hollywood Musical in Years

In 2018, director Jon M. Chu imbued the standard rom-com plot of his Crazy Rich Asians adaptation with classical Hollywood decadence, hanging it all on a framework of well-constructed cultural specificity. It was big, spectacular and embarrassingly novel for an American movie of its kind. Now, in 2021, we’re getting Chu’s version of In the Heights, the musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map (and won him his first Tony). It’s incredible. The exciting electricity of a non-white blockbuster cast becoming superstars before your eyes, the maximalist style of a modern smash updating its influences, the intertwining of hyper-specific and broad themes—Chu’s strengths and his cast soar, bringing In the Heights as high as it’s ever been. It’s the best Hollywood musical in years.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

In Treatment

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, May 23. All times are Eastern. In Treatment (HBO, 9 p.m. and 9:28 p.m., season-four premiere, back-to-back episodes): “Uzo Aduba is a powerhouse performer, as witnessed in her Emmy-winning work on Orange Is The New Black and Mrs. America. The actress has an innate ability to enrapture audiences with an emotive performance. Her new series further allows her to fully occupy the frame and do just that: Aduba leads HBO’s revival of In Treatment, which initially ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2011. This reboot (essentially a fourth season) features Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor as the lead instead of Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston. Brooke conducts therapy sessions from her upscale Los Angeles apartment while dealing with personal problems. The show offers the immersive stories of Brooke’s three volatile patients, mostly succeeding in digging into their psyches as well as Brooke’s, even if the journey is convoluted at times. In Treatment attempts to dig into its protagonists’ serious identity issues, unpacking layers of the façades they maintain to hide their real selves from the world.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review. New episodes will air every Sunday and Monday, and that includes tomorrow.
Celebritieswomansday.com

LeAnn Rimes's Fans Bombard the Singer's Instagram After Seeing Her Latest Photo

It's definitely easy being wearing green for LeAnn Rimes. The 38-year-old singer looked absolutely incredibly in a new photo she posted to Instagram on Sunday. In it, she can be seen wearing a sparkling green bikini by Oseree as she lays in grass. Her outfit of choice — or at least the color — was an ode to LeAnn recently finding out her DNA heritage test. "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…. English/Northern European 46%, Scotland 25%, Wales 18%, Ireland 8%, Norway 3%. Representing my Irish ☘️ blood. Now all I need are several pints of @homeofguinness," she captioned her photo.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

In The Heights Review: Jon M. Chu’s Magic Touch Makes This Musical One Of The Year’s Best Films

Ever since Hamilton became a smash hit (both on Broadway and through streaming), Hollywood has been happy to grab a piece of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s portfolio whenever it can. In The Heights is a perfect example of a project that benefitted from Miranda’s meteoric rise, as the long in development film adaptation finally got off the ground in a post-Hamilton world. Over a decade has passed since development of the production first started, and it’s an absolute joy to say that director Jon M. Chu’s magic touch has made the musical one of the year’s best films.
Mental Healthverywellmind.com

How Is Talk Therapy Different From Talking to a Friend?

Psychotherapy has really hit its prime recently. During the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health has come to the center stage in public discourse. Amidst the discussion about the health and financial fallout of the events of the past year, many have acknowledged that depression, anxiety, and addiction were secondary consequences of living in an unprecedented pandemic.