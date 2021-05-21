Anthony Ramos on Why the Talk Therapy Depicted in ‘In Treatment’ Is ‘Worth the Work’

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, May 23. All times are Eastern. In Treatment (HBO, 9 p.m. and 9:28 p.m., season-four premiere, back-to-back episodes): “Uzo Aduba is a powerhouse performer, as witnessed in her Emmy-winning work on Orange Is The New Black and Mrs. America. The actress has an innate ability to enrapture audiences with an emotive performance. Her new series further allows her to fully occupy the frame and do just that: Aduba leads HBO’s revival of In Treatment, which initially ran for three seasons from 2008 to 2011. This reboot (essentially a fourth season) features Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor as the lead instead of Gabriel Byrne’s Dr. Paul Weston. Brooke conducts therapy sessions from her upscale Los Angeles apartment while dealing with personal problems. The show offers the immersive stories of Brooke’s three volatile patients, mostly succeeding in digging into their psyches as well as Brooke’s, even if the journey is convoluted at times. In Treatment attempts to dig into its protagonists’ serious identity issues, unpacking layers of the façades they maintain to hide their real selves from the world.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review. New episodes will air every Sunday and Monday, and that includes tomorrow.