Amiibo restocks: The latest amiibo stock updates & how to find them
Be ready with your credit card, these amiibo sell out fast. Every few months, Nintendo announces a brand new amiibo to go with the latest Switch game. The most notable right now is definitely the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo announced for Skyward Sword HD. However, Nintendo fans abound so they run out of stock quickly. You'll have far more luck purchasing online than you will going to stores in person. Here's where you can purchase the latest, hottest amiibo.