Amiibo restocks: The latest amiibo stock updates & how to find them

Update 1.3.2 has arrived for Pokémon Sword and Shield and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It has been awhile since we’ve heard much out of Pokémon Sword and Shield. We did just get the spin-off New Pokémon Snap, but there hasn’t been much of anything related to the most recent mainline games in awhile. In fact, our last update came back in December and was a minimal one, which is the only one since the Crown Tundra expansion launch. That has finally changed though with the latest update, though you shouldn’t expect much from this one. Here’s everything new with Pokémon Sword and Shield update 1.3.2.