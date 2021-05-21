US, South Korea ‘deeply concerned’ about situation with North Korea

May 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. surveillance plane took to the skies over the Korean Peninsula less than a week after the first U.S.-South Korea summit at the White House. Aircraft tracker RadarBox showed data of movements of the U.S. Air Force's E-3B Sentry, an early warning and control aircraft. The plane flew over southwestern and central South Korea Wednesday. It then turned westward toward South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea, or Yellow Sea, News 1 reported Thursday.