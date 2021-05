A lot of things can be forgiven in the course of five, almost six years, but a good portion of the James Bond fandom still hasn’t found the time to forgive 2015’s Spectre. A common whipping post for 007 aficionados, it’s starting to build a reputation that we’ve seen few other Bond films accrue over time. If things keep going down this path, Spectre could become the new Moonraker, and I for one won’t stand for it. I ask my fellow James Bond fans to open their minds, and consider that maybe Sam Mendes’ second Bond film has an unfair rep.