New Issue Brief From the Association of Research Libraries (ARL): US Federal Compliance Rules for Sensitive Information
From an Association of Research Libraries Post by Kaylyn Groves:. A number of US federal agencies, particularly the Department of Defense, are moving towards requiring cybersecurity certifications or assessments with potentially significant implications for the higher education research enterprise. The Association of Research Libraries (ARL) released today this Issue Brief: New US Federal Compliance Rules for Sensitive Information that includes details on current rules and activity in information policy and related cybersecurity practices in US research institutions and federal agencies.www.infodocket.com