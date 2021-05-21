New Issue Brief From the Association of Research Libraries (ARL): US Federal Compliance Rules for Sensitive Information

Plan Sponsors gain peace of mind using a NIST-based, SOAR offering to ensure cybersecurity guidance. New regulations often drive compliance for cybersecurity. One of the latest comes from the US Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Security Administration as they issue cybersecurity guidance for Plan Sponsors and Fiduciaries. They state that, “The guidance around the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) is put in place to protect contributions of over 34 million defined benefit plan participants in private pension plans and over 106 million defined contribution plan participants covering estimated assets of $9.3 trillion.” Without protection, participant assets are at risk from both internal and external cybersecurity threats.