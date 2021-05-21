newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Are Bears Counting on Jimmy Graham Too Much?

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 1 day ago

Sometimes personnel people must take gambles with their roster in the NFL.

They'd probably characterize these more as calculated risks. When they pour so much time and effort into a draft pick or free agent acquisition, they've usually determined the player's chances of filling an immediate need.

Ryan Pace made four basic gambles this year based on everything he and the scouting department from both the pro and college side could determine.

Quarterback did not really fit into this classification.

The Bears more or less fell into taking Andy Dalton. It was more a final or near-final option than gambling with a signing. They'd already missed on Russell Wilson, didn't want to meet the Eagles' asking price on Carson Wentz and a Chicago Tribune reports suggests they may have wanted Ryan Fitzpatrick over Dalton but Washington beat them to the punch. It might have been Dalton or Mitchell Trubisky again.

Either way, Fitzpatrick would not necessarily have been a measurable step up from Dalton.

The four gambles Ryan Pace is taking vary in risk degree. At one time the list looked longer, but subsequent moves made in the offseason solidified those situations.

4. Slot Cornerback

It's a vital position, even a starting position now considering Buster Skrine was on the field 68% of the snaps in 2019 and even 52% last year when he missed four games due to concussions. The gamble taken here is coaches will draw from within inexperienced Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr. and come up with one promising slot cornerback. These are not high draft picks, Vildor being a fifth-rounder and the other two sixth-rounders.

Still, this was how the Bears came up with Bryce Callahan and he was an undrafted free agent. He emerged from a battle of younger players to take the position. The risk exists that can do this, but at least in the cases of Shelley and Vildor the Bears have seen enough of them on the field to believe they are capable.

3. Left Cornerback

At least Desmond Trufant has been a been a high-level NFL starter, even a Pro Bowl cornerback when healthy. He hasn't been healthy for a while, though. If you look beyond Trufant for a Kyle Fuller replacement you'll see only recent draft picks or castoffs from other teams, like former Steelers cornerback Artie Burns as he comes back from a torn ACL, former CFL player Tre Roberson or Xavier Crawford. The promising young cornerbacks who might fit in at slot also can enter the picture.

Pace is placing most of his chips on Trufant's ability to stay off injured reserve, and the trend says he's going to need plenty of luck to get this right. Then again, maybe the odds say a guy has to be healthy at some point.

2. Left Tackle

Starting a rookie left tackle to protect the blind side of an aging veteran at starting quarterback can be a recipe for disaster. The Bears believe in Dalton's ability to move just enough to compensate for any early mistakes by Teven Jenkins, and he has been a bit more mobile than your typical statue quarterback.

In Jenkins' case, Pace made the right move by going up to get him early in Round 2. At least the previous draft suggests waiting on a tackle is unwise. Past results are not so dramatic but do support this overall.

In the 2020 draft there were seven players regarded as tackles who were selected in the first two rounds and six of them became starters, although Ezra Cleveland's starts came at guard. After the second round there were 15 other players Pro Football Reference regarded as tackles and were drafted but none started more than half the games. Only one started half of them and that was Tyre Phillips. He started at guard.

Still, it's a risk even in an early round. For every four or five Tristan Wirfs, there is an Isaiah Wilson. He was a Jets first-rounder last year who played in one game.

The greatest risk here might not be Jenkins. It's who they have if he doesn't work out. The identity of this person is entirely unclear.

1. Tight End

There are no ifs ands or buts about it. Pace stuck this one last year and all the Jimmy Graham haters in social media land were entirely and utterly wrong about his skills.

The narrative said Graham was too old and had nothing left but there were 19 tight ends who were 30 or older in the NFL last year and only Travis Kelce had more than Graham's total of 50 receptions. Graham had the fourth-most touchdown catches among all tight ends with eight, and the 14th most receptions overall among tight ends.

There is no doubt about the importance of this position in Matt Nagy's offense. In 2019 when they had only injured Trey Burton or one of several other injured players at the U-tight end spot, the offense seemed to collapse. Graham revived it.

Still, plenty of speculation had Graham being cut for cap purposes this year. Everyone seemed curious as each day went by about when he'd be cut. In fact, it's still going on.

"There was never any curiosity, I don’t think, within our building whether he was going to be back or not," tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. "We knew from Day 1.

"The guy led our team in touchdowns. He's, I think, No. 4 on the all-time NFL list for tight ends touchdowns and so forth for their careers. He's invaluable. He's a guy that takes phenomenal care of his body and every year of his career, he'll take off two weeks when the season is over and then he's right back into running and lifting and things like that. So he's not the kind of guy that has to get in shape. He's the guy that always stays in shape."

That the Bears are counting on Graham at the tight end spot opposite Cole Kmet again is maybe not the huge surprise their cornerback decision to cut Fuller was. However, what is surprising is how Pace hasn't covered the third tight end spot considering how important the position proved to be in 2019.

They could be flirting with disaster, and here's why.

Tight end is a dangerous position. It's big guys playing in space at their top speed. They're often not the best quick-twitch athletes or very maneuverable. They get hurt.

Players in their 30s are always more at risk to get injured.

Last year there were 19 tight ends who caught a pass and were 30 or older. Only five of them played in every game. The Bears were fortunate Graham was one of them.

The position invites injury, anyway. Of those 91 total tight ends who caught passes, only 35 of them played in every game.

So who does Pace have available as a tight end possibility opposite Kmet if Graham does do like most 30-somethings and gets injured?

Practice squad players Jesper Horsted or former college basketball player Darion Clark are the top choices. They do have J.P. Holtz but he has already been fit for a position, according to Barone, who said, "...he does a fine job as an in-line blocking tight end. He does a really nice job when he plays the fullback role as well. So yeah, we have no problems with him being somewhat versatile for us and being able to be that blocking tight end."

Holtz is the backup to Kmet or a fullback, not a move-tight end

They've added some undrafted college free agents, but such players usually get cut or wind up on the practice squad.

The Bears are placing a lot of faith in an aging tight end at a position proven vital to this offense, and if something happens they're probably less equipped to replace him than at other positions.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
578
Followers
142
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Jets#American Football#Eagles#Quarterback#Chicago Tribune#Steelers#Acl#Cfl#Pro Football Reference#Fortunate Graham#Tight Ends Touchdowns#Slot Cornerback#Starters#Kmet#Counting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Bears QB Justin Fields: 'Made for this'

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is willing to sit to begin his NFL career because he trusts the coaching staff. But he'll also be working every day to take the No. 1 job. Fields, speaking Friday before the team began rookie minicamp in Lake Forest, Ill., said he won't...
Chicago, ILPosted by
BearDigest

How Long Until Graduation Is Undetermined

The draft had ended and Justin Fields' selection had occurred almost 48 hours earlier. Yet, Matt Nagy was still smiling from ear to ear while talking about his new quarterback. Justin Fields has had that kind of effect on all of Chicago. "The excitement was there, and when you're able...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Good Arguments on Both Sides

The debate will rage over the upcoming days leading into the draft. It already has, but it's going to intensify. Should the Bears trade up for one of the first-round quarterback?. When the offseason began we explored the pros and the cons an trading up, but it was so long...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Bears No Closer to Moving Up

The trade by Denver for Teddy Bridgewater seems like yet another brick in the road leading to a Bears trade up in Round 1 to select one of the quarterbacks. When Denver is badly in need of an adequate passer and obtains a starter from Carolina, and Carolina has already traded to get Sam Darnold to start, then the route to a quarterback seems pretty direct for the Bears if they move up.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

There's Plenty of Bears Offense to Turn Around

The drafting is over and the work on the field is about to begin for the Chicago Bears. Now that they know the large majority of the players who will play offense for them this year, it's time to recall why they needed to draft five players on offense before they ever looked at the defensive side, why they spent money to bring in a couple of free agent wide receivers and a backup running back and why they trimmed two tackles from their roster.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers reportedly sought trade for DaeSean Hamilton before Broncos WR suffered ACL injury

447 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported that Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton suffered a torn ACL while training away from the team's facility. He was likely headed out the door before the injury took place. It was believed Hamilton would be traded before Ian Rapoport reported that a trade was in the works, and would likely be finalized in the coming days.
NFLchatsports.com

Does Andy Dalton Upgrade Chicago’s QB Room?

The Bears completely overhauled their QB room this offseason, letting Mitchell Trubisky leave, signing Andy Dalton, and trading up in the 1st round to draft Justin Fields. The goal is obvious: improve a passing attack that finished last year ranked 28th in yards/attempt, 18th in passing TD, threw the 4th most interceptions, and had the 24th passer rating among 32 NFL teams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

With Bears schedule leaked, should Justin Fields start Week 1 or sit behind Andy Dalton?

Although it’s unknown if he will be the starter, Justin Fields the Chicago Bears will take on Matthew Stafford in Sunday Night Football. Although the Chicago Bears traded up to grab Ohio State superstar Justin Fields, that doesn’t mean he’ll be the starter in Week 1. The pick was made for the future of the organization rather than the present, at least that’s the plan Bears head coach Matt Nagy has outlined since the draft.
NFLoutkick.com

Couch: Clock Ticking On Start of Justin Fields Era With The Bears

The answer Chicago has been waiting for is Sunday, Oct. 3 at noon. Or 143 days from now. But it’s not as if I’m counting. (That’s 3,432 hours from noon central time today). That’s when Justin Fields is going to get his first start as the Chicago Bears quarterback. It...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears 2021 Best Case Scenario

This may be the most excited I have ever been for a Chicago Bears season. The hype of maybe finally having a franchise Quarterback is a feeling I never thought I would have. But here we are. And when you add the ever evolving story of Aaron Rodgers refusing to play for the Green Bay Packers, this is looking like a very fun 2021 season for the Chicago Bears.
NFLbleachernation.com

Justin Fields is Something of a Long Shot to be the Bears’ Week 1 Starter

The NFL’s schedule is out. We know whom the Bears will play, where the games will take place, and what time festivities will kick off. But what we don’t know who will start the season under center for Chicago’s football team. Oddsmakers have an idea, though:. Andy Dalton is the...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Is Simple Approach to Bears QB the Best?

It's a fine line Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor must walk, although to hear him more will be made of the Andy Dalton and Justin Fields quarterback competition than is necessary. Lazor is good at reducing pressure situations. The reason he's walking on a bit of an edge is on...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Takeaways from Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

The 2021 rookie minicamp is officially in the books for the Chicago Bears as they welcomed in their new draft class and undrafted rookie class to Halas Hall. The three-day event was cut short a bit as they moved Sunday's practice to a walk-through which was not open to the media.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL Schedule Leak: Chicago Bears rumored Week 15 MNF

The excitement amongst Chicago Bears fans continues to grow this offseason after a strong showing at the 2021 NFL Draft. With former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields now in Chicago, the outlook on the upcoming season, and years ahead, looks a whole lot different than it did just a few months ago.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Schedule Release: When will Justin Fields start?

The Chicago Bears‘ 2021 schedule was officially released on Wednesday night and many were quick to debate on when Bears’ first-round draft selection Justin Fields will make his debut as the starting quarterback for the team. Dating back to when the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Forecasting The Storylines For the 2021 Chicago Bears Schedule

The 2021 NFL Schedule was released Wednesday night as teams learned the date and TV times for their opponents. The Chicago Bears have four primetime games along with a Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. With excitement building for the season with first-round quarterback Justin Fields potentially starting along with head coach Matt Nagy facing a make or break season, it is fun predict the outcomes and potential storylines of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

How Bears' 2021 Schedule May Impact When Justin Fields Plays

How Bears' schedule may impact when Justin Fields plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you’ve made your way to this column, there’s a 100 percent chance you’ve asked yourself this question at least 10 times since April 29: When will Justin Fields make his Bears debut?. The answer...