Rio Rico, AZ

Major players plead guilty in ‘funnel account’ scam at Rio Rico bank

By Nogales International
Nogales International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree key members of a scheme to transfer organized crime proceeds from the United States to Mexico through so-called “funnel accounts” opened at the Wells Fargo bank in Rio Rico have now pleaded guilty to federal charges. The latest guilty plea, which was accepted by a judge during a hearing...

www.nogalesinternational.com
