Major players plead guilty in ‘funnel account’ scam at Rio Rico bank

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.