Salman Rushdie has weighed in on the Philip Roth biography controversy.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, we learned that Skyhorse Publishing is set to republish Blake Bailey’s Phillip Roth: The Biography after the book’s initial publisher, W.W. Norton, put the book out of print due to extensive, corroborated reports that Bailey had groomed, pursued sexual relationships with, and assaulted former students in his eighth grade class and raped publishing executive Valentina Rice.

