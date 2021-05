New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is set to leave his position as an MGM Resorts executive this summer to take over the leadership of the conference. Kliavkoff said that his three primary goals are to "protect and support the league's student-athletes in the best matter possible"; to "optimize revenue" for schools with new and expanded media rights agreements and distribution to member schools; to make teams "more competitive in revenue-generating sports."