Higher Education

Jean G. Syllien, of Needham, recently graduated from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts. Syllien earned a Master of Business Administration. Samantha Kaplan, of Needham, was inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national communication association's official honor society, at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. To qualify for induction, undergraduate students must complete 60 credits, have a minimum overall cumulative GPA of 3.0, complete the equivalent of 12 credits in communication studies, have a minimum GPA of 3.25 for all communication studies courses and be enrolled as a student in good standing, as determined by the institution's policies. Graduate students must have completed 12 hours of graduate credit-hours (18 quarter hours) in communication, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and currently be enrolled as a student in good standing, as determined by the institution's policies. Lambda Pi Eta became part of the National Communication Association in 1988 and was made the association's official honor society in 1995. Its main purpose is to recognize, foster and reward students who have scholastic achievement in communication studies. It also aims to promote professional development and create a closer bond between professors and students.