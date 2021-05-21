Higher Education

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleKathleen Wayts (Paris) has been named to the winter 2021 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Billy Dawson (Malvern) has been named to the winter 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Receiving degrees from the University of Findlay are: Austin Catlett (Paris), bachelor of science in biology;...

