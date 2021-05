This Sunday is Mother’s Day, that time set apart on the second Sunday of May of every year to honor motherhood. How many warm, wonderful memories this time brings back to us all. Those homemade Mother’s Day cards were more precious and valuable than any purchased at a store, when mother knew that “we had cared enough to make our very best.”On Mother’s Day we would not dare go to church without wearing a red rose (if the mother were still living) or a white rose (if the mother had died). Mothers are very special people. I will always be grateful for my mother and the mother of our children and for the joy they have brought to my life.