‘Omg the Cutest Ever’: Phaedra Parks’ Fans Swoon Over the Latest Image of Her Sons as They Welcome a New Addition to the Family

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have wrapped up their season and if I’m being honest, I was underwhelmed. It’s one of my favorite franchises, so I feel like they could give me nothing and I would still be happy. Which is kind of true for this season. But they hyped up the whole Bolo situation so much, I was expecting more. And they just didn’t deliver. Despite Kenya Moore trying to make BoloGate happen, it just kind of fell flat. Does anyone really care if Porsha Williams slept with him or not? I don’t.