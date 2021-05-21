newsbreak-logo
Theater & Dance

'Omg the Cutest Ever': Phaedra Parks' Fans Swoon Over the Latest Image of Her Sons as They Welcome a New Addition to the Family

By Diamond Jeune
Atlanta Blackstar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhaedra Parks tugged her fans’ heartstrings on Tuesday, May 18, after the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” announced that she, alongside her sons, welcomed a new addition to their family, a puppy named Phoenix. Parks shared the news by posting an image of the entire family, including her sons Ayden, 11, and 8-year-old Dylan Nida. She revealed in the caption that Phoenix was Dylan’s “last” birthday gift.

TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Marlo Hampton Says It Was “A Lot” For Drew Sidora To Show Her Son’s Struggles On Real Housewives Of Atlanta; Praises Her For “Giving Her True Reality”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have wrapped up their season and if I’m being honest, I was underwhelmed. It’s one of my favorite franchises, so I feel like they could give me nothing and I would still be happy. Which is kind of true for this season. But they hyped up the whole Bolo situation so much, I was expecting more. And they just didn’t deliver. Despite Kenya Moore trying to make BoloGate happen, it just kind of fell flat. Does anyone really care if Porsha Williams slept with him or not? I don’t.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Porsha Williams Open To Filming TV Wedding With Simon Guobadia; Say She’s “Excited” For Wedding Planning

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are making more headlines not that the season’s over than they did throughout Season 13. Porsha Williams shocked fans by revealing her new man Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her former friend Falynn Guobadia. Even though P denies their friendship ever existed, Falynn came onto the show as her friend-of. And after all of the calls for following girl code last season, this is quite the stray.
CelebritiesPage Six

Porsha Williams lands three-part Bravo special about her life

Expect to see more of Porsha Williams on your TV screens soon. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star — who just broke the internet with her engagement to her former co-star’s estranged husband — is now getting her own three-part special on Bravo, Page Six has learned. “It was greenlit...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Andy Cohen Asks Phaedra Parks if She Would Return to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Some fans want Phaedra Parks to return to RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks had a dramatic exit from the show. Before she left, she had a major fallout with Kandi Burruss. They started to have tension after Kandi and Todd Tucker kept some of Apollo Nida’s things at their home. Apollo spent time in prison for fraud. And Phaedra said she had no idea that Todd and Kandi had some of Apollo’s things. So she began to feel as if Kandi was showing more support to Apollo than her after their split.
Family Relationshipsbravotv.com

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Just Welcomed a New Family Member

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is celebrating the newest addition to her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently revealed that her sister, Justice Mellencamp, has officially welcomed a baby boy. On May 14, Teddi took to Instagram to introduce her newest family member, sharing a precious close-up photo of...
RelationshipsTODAY.com

Porsha Williams of 'Real Housewives' is engaged to co-star's ex-husband

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has already wrapped, but there’s a plot twist happening off screen that rivals any on-screen drama. Just last month, Falynn Guobadia announced that she and her husband, Simon Guobadia, had decided to go their separate ways after two years of marriage. Now another “RHOA” star, Porsha Williams, has an announcement of her own: She’s in a relationship with Simon Guobadia.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Porsha Williams On Mother’s Day

Lawd, so the Bravo reality star, 39 Porsha Williams announced on Mother’s Day that she was “crazy in love” with a new guy named Simon Guobadia. They supposedly started dating a month ago from what she posted on her Instagram page. That name might ring a bell because yes this is the same man that is married to Falynn who is also on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a castmate, my head hurts! Simon filed from divorce from Falynn in January 2021. Their marriage has not yet been finalized but he and his ex Falynn have reached a settlement. He was also previously married to my friend and yoga instructor Marsha…gulp!