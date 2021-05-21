‘Omg the Cutest Ever’: Phaedra Parks’ Fans Swoon Over the Latest Image of Her Sons as They Welcome a New Addition to the Family
Phaedra Parks tugged her fans’ heartstrings on Tuesday, May 18, after the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle” announced that she, alongside her sons, welcomed a new addition to their family, a puppy named Phoenix. Parks shared the news by posting an image of the entire family, including her sons Ayden, 11, and 8-year-old Dylan Nida. She revealed in the caption that Phoenix was Dylan’s “last” birthday gift.atlantablackstar.com