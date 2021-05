Year after year, politicians in Congress make promises about what they can do for constituents like me. And year after year, we get much less than we need. It’s time to abolish the filibuster — a Senate rule that lets a minority of senators block any piece of legislation. Democrats have introduced some great bills that would help a vast majority of Americans. Now, the Senate is deciding whether to pass the For the People Act, a big reform bill that addresses voting access, reduces dark money in politics and limits gerrymandering.