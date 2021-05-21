newsbreak-logo
Video Games

SRX: The Game Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
majornelson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Superstar Racing Experience is an all new racing league, led by 3-time Cup Series Champions and Hall of Famers Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham. It features intense 700-horsepower action on a mix of dirt and aphalt short tracks. Put simply, SRX is about getting back to the basics of racing, and putting the competition in the drivers hands! SRX: The Game allows you to compete against some of the greatest champions in motorsports history. Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Michael Waltrip, and many more await you. It's short track racing against the BEST to ever do it! You'll compete on 6 licensed tracks including Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, Lucas Oil Raceway, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Slinger Speedway, and Stafford Speedway. To get to SRX, you'll have to become a Superstar yourself! Earn your way to the top in Career Mode featuring 305 Wingless Sprints, Stadium Trucks, and Dirt Late Models on more than 50 additional dirt tracks. Or, take on all your friends in Online Multiplayer or Local Split Screen. It's a racing experience like no other! SRX and Superstar Racing Experience are trademarks of Superstar Racing LLC. All car images are the intellectual property of Superstar Racing LLC. Driver names and likenesses, corporate trademarks and other intellectual properties are used under license from their respective owners.

