Video Games

Knockout City Block Party Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Major Nelson
majornelson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City™—in Deluxe Edition style!—during the limited-time Block Party event*. Brawl on every map, with every ball, in every style, through every playlist of Season 1. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance! Customize your character and show off with coveted Deluxe Edition rewards AND Block Party exclusives to really stand out from the crowd. Once you’re all set, form a Crew with friends to start your Knockout City takeover. Knock out opponents with trick shots and coordinated teamwork while dodging and catching balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally ball up, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon! A variety of outlandish ball types, locations, and game modes keep it exciting. In Season 1, take the fight to Jukebox Junction and complete Crew contracts to access new cosmetics, or rank up in League Play to show the town who’s boss. Deluxe Block Party Edition Rewards include: • 2 Epic Outfits • 1 Epic Hairstyle • 1 Epic Glasses • 1 Epic Glider • 1 Epic Intro Pose • 1 Epic KO Effect • 1 Epic Crew Vehicle • 3 Epic Player Icons • 3 Epic Crew Logos • 3 Epic Crew Banners • 1500 Holobux** *CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE WWW.EA.COM/LEGAL FOR DETAILS. **REQUIRES KNOCKOUT CITY ON APPLICABLE PLATFORM (SOLD SEPARATELY), ALL GAME UPDATES, EA ACCOUNT AND PERSISTENT INTERNET CONNECTION. © 2021 Velan Studio, Inc. EA and the EA logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

majornelson.com
