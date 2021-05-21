newsbreak-logo
West Greenwich, RI

Black bear feasts on bird feeder in West Greenwich

By JESSICA A. BOTELHO, NBC 10 NEWS
 2 days ago

It looks like someone was hungry for a snack in West Greenwich. NBC 10 News viewers Chimed In photos of a black bear they saw feasting on a birdfeeder in their front yard. "We couldn't even believe it," Jeanette Rathbun told NBC 10 News during a brief phone interview Friday.

West Greenwich, RI
