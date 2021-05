The Wilton Garden Club wishes to express thanks and appreciation to all who made our 81st Mother’s Day Plant Sale a huge success. First and foremost, thank you to those who came out to the Town Green to celebrate spring and purchase plants & gifts. We were thrilled to see so many new faces and welcome all newcomers to Wilton! As always, we strive to offer a wide variety of plant offerings including perennials from our gardens proven to thrive in Wilton, many of which are unusual and hard to find varieties. Your purchases from this annual fundraiser enable us to give back to Wilton in so many ways including our new Wilton’s Golden Miles daffodil initiative, maintaining Wilton’s town gardens, and preserving our historic Old Town Hall. After a year of confinement due to COVID, we were especially happy to see everyone and help with their gardening and gift needs.