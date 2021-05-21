Shorter 2021 Recreational Ocean Salmon Seasons Opening in June

Just offshore from the miles of sandy, windswept beaches of Grays Harbor, the best surfing spots in the Pacific Northwest are awaiting your board. Between where seals and gray whales swim and the place where tourists fly kites and dig for clams, the breaking waves of the coast are an inviting and incredible way to spend the day. From Moclips to Grayland, and everywhere in between, the swells found on the Pacific Coast of Washington are a surfers dream, providing easy access, plenty of amenities and long rides. If you enjoy plenty of ridable waves, small beach communities and gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, you don't want to pass up the opportunity to surf Grays Harbor.