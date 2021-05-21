Shorter 2021 Recreational Ocean Salmon Seasons Opening in June
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announces ocean salmon season openers for additional management areas along the California coast. Although the Monterey management area opened in early April, the rest of the coast remained closed. Beginning in late June, recreational anglers will be able to drop their lines for salmon in the San Francisco, Fort Bragg and Klamath Management zones. Dates for all California management areas are as follows:yubanet.com