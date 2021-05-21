Match Preview: Lukasz Piszczek’s Final Game in Black and Yellow
The best part about last week’s victory over Mainz, which secured a spot in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund, is that we now get a stress-free final matchday with very little at stake. Instead of fretting over how the game’s outcome could have dire implications for the future of the club, we can enjoy 90 minutes of football between two good teams. But most importantly to me, we can witness a proper send off for Lukasz Piszczek, who assuming he actually plays, will make his final appearance in a BVB shirt.www.fearthewall.com