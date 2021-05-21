Match Preview: Lukasz Piszczek’s Final Game in Black and Yellow

Burnley’s ruthless win at Craven Cottage confirmed both their safety and Fulham’s relegation on Monday, but in truth the 4-0 win at Wolves a fortnight earlier had suggested Sean Dyche’s side were in the Premier League to stay once again. It is fair to say Turf Moor’s ‘ginger Mourinho’ has a rather different philosophy to the man in the opposite dugout on Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa, but there will certainly be mutual respect between the pair whose sides both play to their strengths and are united by a fierce work ethic. The way Leeds dismantled Tottenham at Elland Road last weekend showed that Bielsa’s hard-running style has, despite some doubts, lasted until May. A European place looks beyond Leeds, but a top-half finish will be just reward for their fine season. The only doubts now will be whether both managers will still be in situ come next season, or if they will be tempted away by suitors who would find their achievements on limited budgets hard to ignore. Paul Chronnell.