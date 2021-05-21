newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Match Preview: Lukasz Piszczek’s Final Game in Black and Yellow

By Sean Keyser
fearthewall.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best part about last week’s victory over Mainz, which secured a spot in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund, is that we now get a stress-free final matchday with very little at stake. Instead of fretting over how the game’s outcome could have dire implications for the future of the club, we can enjoy 90 minutes of football between two good teams. But most importantly to me, we can witness a proper send off for Lukasz Piszczek, who assuming he actually plays, will make his final appearance in a BVB shirt.

www.fearthewall.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thorgan Hazard
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Peter Bosz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Yellow#Match Day#Borussia Dortmund#Go Game#End Game#The Champions League#Bvb#Bayer Leverkusen#The Europa League#Bayern#Stuttgart#The Game#Prediction Dortmund#Mainz#Lineup#Football#Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Related
Soccerfearthewall.com

Match Preview: Borussia Dortmund Host Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal Semifinal

Borussia Dortmund will host Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal tomorrow, with both clubs looking to punch their ticket to the Olympiastadion in Berlin, where they will face the winner of Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig. This is exactly where you want to be come the business end of the season, isn’t it? Hosting a cup semifinal against an upstart lower league opponent on a full week’s rest, it just doesn’t get much better than this.
UEFAPosted by
SPORTbible

Borussia Dortmund Legend Lukasz Piszczek In Floods Of Tears After Playing His Final Game In Professional Football

Borussia Dortmund full-back Lukasz Piszczek played his final game in professional football on Thursday night - and it was an emotional end to what has been a wonderful career. The 35-year-old, who has spent over 11 years at The Westfalenstadion after joining on a free transfer from Hertha Berlin, broke down in tears following the club's emphatic DFB Pokal final win against RB Leipzig.
Soccerfearthewall.com

Man of the Match Poll: Piszczek Powers Borussia Dortmund into Third Place with a 3-1 Victory

With a spot in the Champions League already secured, today’s match meant very little to the league table for Borussia Dortmund, but there were a whole lot of emotions on display at the Westfalenstadion as Borussia Dortmund said goodbye to the GOAT Lukasz Piszczek. A victory ensured third place for the season and BVB came out and put in an impressive performance, winning 3-1, despite Edin Terzic making several changes to the starting XI.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Watch Montemurro's final game LIVE on Arsenal.com!

Joe Montemurro takes charge of his final Arsenal game this Sunday - and fans will be able to watch it LIVE on Arsenal.com!. The Australian will lead us out for the last time at Meadow Park, as we look to book our place in the Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-finals by beating Crystal Palace.
Premier Leagueworldinsport.com

Chelsea Stall City’s Title Bid in Champions League Final Preview

This was an important day for Manchester City, as the champions-elect needed a vital win over Chelsea to secure their third Premier League title under Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, Leeds looked to try and secure a top-half finish, Liverpool and Tottenham tried to throw their hats in the ring for European places and Crystal Palace fought to stay in the league. Let’s take a look at every Premier League Saturday fixture and find out how each team faired.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

Match preview: United v Leicester

Manchester United will be aiming to close the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League to seven points, when Leicester City visit on Tuesday. — Second place could also be consolidated against the Champions League-chasing Foxes, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he will have to rotate his side amid a hectic week of top-flight action for the Reds.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

FA Cup final: The defining match of Iheanacho's career?

Leicester City will likely look to the Nigeria forward, not Jamie Vardy, to deliver the goods against Chelsea at Wembley. Manchester United’s approach in dealing with Kelechi Iheanacho on Tuesday night was quite fascinating to watch and, truthfully, evidence of the forward’s turnaround in fortune since February. Whenever the West...
UEFAfearthewall.com

Match Preview: Pokalsieger Borussia Dortmund Face Mainz

Every game is must win. Every game is a final. Borussia Dortmund started April by losing to direct rivals Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving them seven points behind The Eagles, with a projected 16% chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Since that loss, however, BVB have gone on an incredible domestic run, winning five league games in a row, while also securing the club’s fifth DFB Pokal trophy. Edin Terzic’s men now control their own destiny and could potentially secure qualification with a win on Sunday.
UEFAUEFA

Women's Champions League final Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been chosen as Player of the Match after her team defeated Chelsea in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Bonmati has had the season of her life, as have Barcelona as a club, and that was capped with their stunning 4-0 win in Gothenburg to claim her first European trophy. All of Barcelona's front five players were sensational, but Bonmati was unplayable and her goal, after she ploughed her way through the Chelsea defence, capped her and her team's display.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

West Brom v Liverpool: match preview

While Jürgen Klopp started the season with far grander ambitions than scrapping for fourth place come May, the Liverpool manager will sense that a tortuous campaign can maybe end on a happy note after Thursday’s victory at Old Trafford reignited their top-four challenge. Given third- and fourth-placed Leicester and Chelsea meet on Tuesday, Klopp knows that three wins will probably be enough for his side to leapfrog one of them come the final Sunday and secure Champions League football. Given his side’s form this season that cannot be considered a foregone conclusion, yet there were signs in the 4-2 win over United of the departing champions being a potent attacking force again. West Brom, relegated by last Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal, have nothing but pride to play for but Sam Allardyce rarely turns down the opportunity to bloody the nose of one of the bigger clubs. Paul Chronnell.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Brighton v West Ham: match preview

After something of a meltdown at Molineux in their last game which saw Brighton blow a 1-0 lead, lose 2-1 and get two men sent off, Graham Potter would have been mightily relieved 24 hours later to see Fulham confirmed in the third and final relegation place. With a fifth consecutive season in the top flight to look forward to the shackles may be off for the hosts but West Ham arrive on the south coast with much to play for. Last week’s defeat to Everton was perhaps a fatal blow to their top-four hopes, but a Europa League or Europa Conference place is still very much in their grasp if they can win their final three games. A word of caution to David Moyes, however: West Ham have failed to beat Brighton in all seven previous top-flight meetings since the Seagulls came up in 2017. Paul Chronnell.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Burnley v Leeds: match preview

Burnley’s ruthless win at Craven Cottage confirmed both their safety and Fulham’s relegation on Monday, but in truth the 4-0 win at Wolves a fortnight earlier had suggested Sean Dyche’s side were in the Premier League to stay once again. It is fair to say Turf Moor’s ‘ginger Mourinho’ has a rather different philosophy to the man in the opposite dugout on Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa, but there will certainly be mutual respect between the pair whose sides both play to their strengths and are united by a fierce work ethic. The way Leeds dismantled Tottenham at Elland Road last weekend showed that Bielsa’s hard-running style has, despite some doubts, lasted until May. A European place looks beyond Leeds, but a top-half finish will be just reward for their fine season. The only doubts now will be whether both managers will still be in situ come next season, or if they will be tempted away by suitors who would find their achievements on limited budgets hard to ignore. Paul Chronnell.
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 German Bundesliga – Wolfsburg vs Mainz Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Wolfsburg vs Mainz being played? VOLKSWAGEN ARENA, Wolfsburg. Where can I get tickets for Wolfsburg vs Mainz? Check each club’s official website for...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund release home kit for the 2021/22 season

Borussia Dortmund have dropped their new home kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season. The design of Borussia Dortmund’s new home shirt has been circulating online for a few weeks now. Now the club have finally released their new home kit, and it looks very much like the leaks. Kit supplier Puma has made several striking changes to the home shirt for the new season. Unlike this season’s kit, the front of the new shirt has an all-yellow design and features a v-neck collar. There are also thin black and yellow stripes on the sleeves.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Expected Borussia Dortmund lineup for Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund go up against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, as they look to end the season in third place in the Bundesliga standings. With Champions League football for next season already secured, the pressure is off Borussia Dortmund as they go into their final game of the season. But there is still plenty to play for, as the Black and Yellows need to match Wolfsburg’s result if they want to hold on to third place.