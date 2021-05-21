A Classic Daniel Craig Action Movie Has Been Added To Netflix

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Faces of Death, Indiana Jones 5, and Knives Out 2. Director Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) cast an impressive ensemble for his 2019 mystery thriller Knives Out (Certified Fresh at 97%) which included Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shnnon, and Lakeith Stanfield, among others. For the two upcoming sequels, Johnson, producer Ram Bergman, and star Daniel Craig made a deal with Netflix that will land each of them a record-breaking $100 million. This week, Johnson proceeded to cast up Knives Out 2 with the first four stars to join Daniel Craig, and three of them are Marvel Studios alumni. The fun started on Monday when, Dave Bautista (Drax from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy) became the first new cast member announced, in what is basically a Spectre (Fresh at 63%) reunion, since Bautista and Craig faced off against each other in that James Bond film. The next day, Bautista and Craig were joined by Edward Norton, who was Marvel Studios’ The Incredible Hulk (Fresh at 67%) (before Mark Ruffalo took over the role). Wednesday marked the third day in a row with a Knives Out 2 casting announcement, namely Janelle Monáe (Antebellum), who is the only non-Marvel alumni in this batch. Finally, on Thursday, the sequel’s fifth cast member was announced as Kathryn Hahn, who is coming off a great role in the Disney+ series WandaVision (Fresh at 92%). We don’t know the name of Hahn’s character yet, but it would really be something if turns out to be “Kathryn Hahn All Along.” Production of Knives Out 2 is scheduled to start in Greece later this summer, 2021.