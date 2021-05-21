newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

By Jarrod Jones
A.V. Club
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can safely be said that the first quarter of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been a game of pit stops. Of course, when you’re an outlaw clone unit on the lam from a newly-forged Empire looking to put the kibosh on all manner of clones—and they apparently have unfathomable plans for your new clone charge who is definitely more than what she appears to be—leap-frogging from one planet to the next just to get a little breathing room would seem essential. Not to mention exhausting.

tv.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bad Batch#Clone Wars#Food Wars#Clones#Episodes#Kaminoan#Naboo#Merc#Tech#Omicron#Stormtroopers#Speeder Powered Episode#Blaster#Clone Troopers#Rich Alien Life#Warfare#Bounty Hunters#Oppressive Cosmic Blacks#Rations#Imperial Permanence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: Matt Smith looks menacing as Thrawn in new image

Here on Dork Side of the Force, we’ve been raving quite a lot about Grand Admiral Thrawn recently. The second book in the Thrawn Ascendancy series has just been released this week, titled Greater Good. And we’ve reviewed a handful of fan art pieces already imagining who would play him in the role.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Star Wars Lego sets for May the fourth Star Wars Day 2021

May the Fourth, a pun based on the iconic Jedi phrase, is Star Wars Day. And given everything that's been happening around the world, Star Wars Lego toys feel like the exact thing we could all use right now. To help ring in the big unofficial holiday, I've collected the best Star Wars Legos for sale, with not just one, but two, Baby Yodas.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars Reveals Epic Palpatine And Vader Duel Using Giant Monsters

Star Wars has revealed a new (and quite epic) duel between Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader, using giant Kaiju-style monsters as their tools. This confrontation between Vader and Palpatine took place in the latest issue of Marvel's Darth Vader comic, which is set in the aftermath of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Palpatine has punished Vader for trying to recruit his son Luke Skywalker to kill the Emperor and is testing his fitness as a Sith Lord. That test led Vader to Palpatine's secret lair on Exegol, where Vader arrives riding on the head of the most dangerous beast in the Star Wars Universe.
MoviesInverse

Anakin Skywalker might return to Star Wars way sooner than you think

You can’t keep a bad Jedi down. Although the story of Anakin Skywalker has been told from so many different angles (and by at least eight people), Star Wars just can’t quit the young Darth Vader. Case in point: while we already knew Hayden Christensen is returning for the live-action...
Shopping/Film

Cool Stuff: New ‘Star Wars’ LEGO Set Builds ‘The Bad Batch’ Attack Shuttle

Now that Clone Force 99 is out there on new missions in the wake of The Clone Wars, it’s time for them to head into action with a new LEGO set of their own attack shuttle from Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated series from Disney+. Featuring minifigures of all five of the titular Clone Troopers, the 969-piece LEGO set is perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages. Check it out below.
TV ShowsGeekTyrant

The Complete STAR WARS Canon Timeline Explained in Video

I’ve got a video here for you to watch from Star Wars Explained that organizes and explains the timeline of the Star Wars canon. This is an hour-long video and it utilizes every item of reference they could find to explain the timeline history of Star Wars. This is the...
TV ShowsTechRadar

Let's rank Disney's 5 Star Wars movies for May the 4th

Disney has overseen five Star Wars movies to date. After the box office flop of Solo, though, Lucasfilm has instead prioritized making TV shows over the next few years, where it's drawn considerable acclaim for The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars. The next Star Wars movie to release on the big screen will be Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron in late 2023, which promises to be very different to the nine saga movies.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Star Wars' Latest Comic Reveal May Be A Big Deal For The Franchise

The Star Wars movie world is in a holding pattern for the moment, which means, as is often the case for the franchise, TV and other media is keeping the universe alive. Fans are likely well aware of the television shows keeping the franchise relevant, but they may be less aware of the current Star Wars comics fleshing out the universe and revealing some potentially game-changing story elements that weren't previously revealed in past Star Wars content.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Shows Saw Gerrera Some Poster Key Art Love

With two episodes currently on the streamer and the third set to drop this Friday, Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated spinoff from "Clone Wars" canon Star Wars: The Bad Batch is keeping the proud tradition of poster key art honors coming out on Mondays (so we're guessing Thursdays for Loki?). Previously, we had a chance to get up-close-and-personal with Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, Wrecker, and their new 'intern" (for lack of a better phrase) Omega. This time around, freedom fighter Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino) gets a whole lot of love- a much better option than being eliminated as an insurgent. Of course, that's the kind of thing that doesn't exactly get them on Admiral Tarkin's (Stephen Stanton) Empire "party guest list"…
TV & VideosSFGate

What to Watch on Disney+: New 'Star Wars,' Classic X-Men Films and Emma Stone's 'Cruella'

Is it possible we’ll be getting a new Star Wars or Marvel series every month on Disney+? That seems to be the service’s ambition. This month sees the debut of the hotly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but it would be a typically bustling month for Disney+ even without it, thanks to choices that include some vintage selections and a new theatrical feature (for a small extra fee). Here are some of the most promising offerings.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Rallying for Cooler to Star in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super has been living its best life with its manga, but things have been quiet on the anime's front. The series has been kept off the screen since Dragon Ball Super: Broly went live, but that will change before too long. It was announced this month that a new movie is in the works, and netizens are rallying for Cooler to star in the film.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Talking With Hayden Christensen To Return In More Star Wars Projects

In terms of the tonal approach, the next batch of Star Wars projects are arguably the most important in the franchise’s long and illustrious history. The Last Jedi was vilified in certain quarters for deviating too far from established canon, only for The Rise of Skywalker to find itself coming under fire for leaning too heavily into nostalgia and callbacks to previous events and iconography.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Mandalorian’ Cast Celebrates as Dave Filoni Is Now Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm

“The Mandalorian” cast members such as Ming-Na Wen and Katee Sackhoff took to social media to celebrate the announcement that Dave Filoni is now the executive creative director of Lucasfilm. The promotion actually went into effect last summer, Variety reports, but it wasn’t until the studio updated its website with Filoni’s new title this week that “Star Wars” fans realized Filoni has more creative power at Lucasfilm than ever before. Per Variety: “Filoni’s title as executive creative director captures the complicated role of overseeing both individual series and a larger storyline that weaves together several shows.”