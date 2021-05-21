With two episodes currently on the streamer and the third set to drop this Friday, Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated spinoff from "Clone Wars" canon Star Wars: The Bad Batch is keeping the proud tradition of poster key art honors coming out on Mondays (so we're guessing Thursdays for Loki?). Previously, we had a chance to get up-close-and-personal with Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, Echo, Wrecker, and their new 'intern" (for lack of a better phrase) Omega. This time around, freedom fighter Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino) gets a whole lot of love- a much better option than being eliminated as an insurgent. Of course, that's the kind of thing that doesn't exactly get them on Admiral Tarkin's (Stephen Stanton) Empire "party guest list"…