Become a horrible human/machine hybrid with wearable "third eye" that lets you text while walking
There hardly seems to be much of a point anymore in trying to push back against the total encroachment of technology on our daily lives. We have computers. We have phones. We have dancing robots and AI Soundcloud rappers. Still, the rapid, constant development of new and ever more bizarre machines and software requires us to remain vigilant about accepting every new trend and creation without questioning its purpose—to always carefully consider the implications of what technology we let become normalized as part of daily life.news.avclub.com