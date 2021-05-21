Obama to join social media event on vaccines next week

© Getty Images

Former President Obama will be joining a social media event next week to promote coronavirus vaccines.

The event will happen on a Facebook live hosted by Made to Save, the United State of Women, Supermajority and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, Made to Save announced on Friday.

The president will be joining actor Eva Longoria to talk about the effect the pandemic has had on women, and the safety of the coronavirus vaccines.

“This event is intended to reduce concerns about vaccine safety amongst women, encourage women to get vaccinated, and, in their roles as trusted messengers, to encourage their family friends to take the vaccine,” the announcement states.

This is not the first time Obama has taken to social media to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Obama earlier was seen in a Tik Tok video encouraging young people to get their vaccines.

The former commander in chief also recently visited a Maryland vaccination site, where he told people, “You’re going to not just make yourself healthy and your family healthy, but everybody healthy.”

“Women are this country’s living infrastructure, and in order to reach the White House’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans by July 4th, we’ll need to follow the leadership of women in communities across the country as we share information, combat mis/disinformation, and build a more inclusive society,” the announcement for the Monday event states.