newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Obama to join social media event on vaccines next week

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2oTd_0a78zYe700
© Getty Images

Former President Obama will be joining a social media event next week to promote coronavirus vaccines.

The event will happen on a Facebook live hosted by Made to Save, the United State of Women, Supermajority and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, Made to Save announced on Friday.

The president will be joining actor Eva Longoria to talk about the effect the pandemic has had on women, and the safety of the coronavirus vaccines.

“This event is intended to reduce concerns about vaccine safety amongst women, encourage women to get vaccinated, and, in their roles as trusted messengers, to encourage their family friends to take the vaccine,” the announcement states.

This is not the first time Obama has taken to social media to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Obama earlier was seen in a Tik Tok video encouraging young people to get their vaccines.

The former commander in chief also recently visited a Maryland vaccination site, where he told people, “You’re going to not just make yourself healthy and your family healthy, but everybody healthy.”

“Women are this country’s living infrastructure, and in order to reach the White House’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans by July 4th, we’ll need to follow the leadership of women in communities across the country as we share information, combat mis/disinformation, and build a more inclusive society,” the announcement for the Monday event states.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Eva Longoria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Event#State Media#Facebook Inc#Americans#Save#White House#Vaccine Safety#Coronavirus Vaccines#President Obama#Women#People#Video#Combat Mis Disinformation#Time#Supermajority#Tok#Tik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Peoria, IL1470 WMBD

Peoria Public Health Administrator urges vaccination status honesty

PEORIA, Ill. — With the news last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that mask guidelines would be relaxed for fully-vaccinated individuals, many have wondered how to tell if someone is vaccinated or not. At Thursday’s Peoria City/County Health Department COVID-19 briefing, Public Health Administrator Monica...
Pharmaceuticalsodwyerpr.com

Misinformation Plays Big Role in Vaccine Social Media Mix

Misinformation plays a large role in online discussions about COVID vaccines, according to a new study from LLYC. The firm's Vaccine Conversation Trends Study finds that the most widespread of the myths being spread about the virus is that is alters the DNA of recipients. LLYC’s study looked at 2M...
Pharmaceuticalshoustonpublicmedia.org

Just 12 People Are Behind Most Vaccine Hoaxes On Social Media, Research Shows

The majority of anti-vaccine claims on social media trace back to a small number of influential figures, according to researchers. // AFP via Getty Images, Chandan Khanna. Researchers have found just 12 people are responsible for the bulk of the misleading claims and outright lies about COVID-19 vaccines that proliferate on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
POTUSThe Hill

White House celebrates taking off vaccinated Americans' masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on Thursday. People fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t need to wear masks or social distance, indoors or outdoors, in most situations. President Biden removed his mask during an indoor meeting following the announcement. President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Internetskierscribbler.com

Social media During COVID

*This article was originally published in The Snowmass Sun. With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot more free time in the life of the American teenager. Before, we may have spent most of our free time hanging out with friends, going to social gatherings and participating in clubs and extracurriculars. Now, many of us are limited in our choices when it comes to how we can spend our free time.
U.S. PoliticsWebMD

Biden Wants 70% of the U.S. Vaccinated by July 4

May 5, 2021 -- President Joe Biden has announced new strategies for the national COVID-19 vaccination program as demand for vaccinations drops. He also set a new goal for getting shots into people’s arms. “Our goal by July Fourth is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July – what then for the remaining 30%?

The Biden administration has announced a new goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of US adults with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and for 160 million adults to be fully vaccinated by 4 July.This new vaccination goal, which was released by the White House ahead of President Joe Biden’s address on Tuesday afternoon, gives the federal government two months to reach those milestones.“People who are not fully vaccinated can still die every day from Covid-19,” Mr Biden said when announcing the new goal. “This is your choice ... it’s life and death.” In recent weeks, Mr...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Biden's COVID warning: Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price'

President Biden highlighted on Monday that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation early last year, cases of COVID-19 "are down in all 50 states." But in a pitch to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, the president warned that "those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price."
InternetUpworthy

Most COVID vaccine disinformation can be traced to just 12 people on social media

As millions of Americans have raced to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, millions of others have held back. Vaccine hesitancy is nothing new, of course, especially with new vaccines, but the information people use to weigh their decisions matters greatly. When choices based on flat-out wrong information can literally kill people, it's vital that we fight disinformation every which way we can.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

No more face masks for the vaccinated Biden, CDC chief announce

CDC Chief Rebecca Martin today told Americans they can resume life as normal and without face masks after they have been vaccinated. New Guidance released today by the CDC states If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
MinoritiesPride Publishing

What Black America needs to know about COVID-19, the variants, the vaccines

The recent 10-day pause of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine to fight COVID-19 has been lifted by U.S. health officials. Despite a growing concern about the vaccine, especially among Black women, the consensus still remains that the risks associated with contracting the COVID-19 virus far outweigh the risks of taking a vaccine.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Joe Biden disputes there is vaccine hesitancy in US: ‘People are showing up’

Joe Biden has disputed whether the US is suffering from vaccine hesitancy, claiming contrary to all polling, “people are showing up.” On a day when he urged parents of children over the age of 12 to have them vaccinated, the president appeared to question polls suggesting as many as 25 per cent of Americans will not get a vaccine.In an interview with MSNBC, Mr Biden was asked how he was going to counter what his questioner described as “partisan resistance to vaccinations”, a reference to polls showing that Republicans were less likely to get vaccinated against the coronavirus than Democrats.“They’re showing...
Stanford, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID: Forget what’s on social media, no link between vaccines and infertility

(CNN) — It’s the claim that’s suddenly everywhere: The Covid-19 vaccine is going to make women infertile. “No! You don’t know the science!” one woman posted on Twitter in response to naysayers. “The vaccine creates an immune response to the placenta and renders a woman sterile! They know this and this is the objective! It’s a shifty world sterilisation programme.”
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Ad Campaign Launched in Kentucky on Social Media and Radio

Pop-up clinics, homebound vaccinations, text campaigns, personalized assistance with digital registrations, all part of multi-pronged approach to help immunize Medicaid managed care members. LEXINGTON, KY - The Kentucky Association of Health Plans, the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, earlier this month announced the next phase...