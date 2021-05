A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin. Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, is suing the estate of the driver. Lindsay Marcus brought the Los Angeles Superior Court negligence suit Friday against the estate of Joel David White and other parties, among them the car's owner, Debra Rein, and the Automobile Club, which included the late 25- year-old White as an insured party on the car's policy.