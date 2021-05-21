newsbreak-logo
This Nintendo GameCube actually hides a gaming PC

By Ebenezer Robbins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handyman emptied a Gamecube and replaced its components with those of a gaming PC. Inside, you’ll find a GeForce GTX 1650, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. Some adaptations have been made at the rear to add some connections at the rear. And a little brushstroke on the shell to give it an amazing look. Presentations.

