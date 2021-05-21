newsbreak-logo
Jon Moxley Promotes New Book As 'Book Of Zero F--s, Tales Of The Titty Master'

Jon Moxley has been candid since the moment he left WWE and his promotion for his new book will be no different. Recently, it was announced that Jon Moxley has a new autobiography releasing in November. The story, “MOX,” will be all about his journey through professional wrestling in his own words.

